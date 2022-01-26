Ravens expected to talk with Joe Cullen; other candidates emerge for defensive coordinator opening

According to Mike Preston of The Baltimore Sun, the Baltimore Ravens are expected to talk with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen within the next day.

Ravens expected to talk with Jags' DL coach Joe Cullen within the next day, and have interest in Bucs' ILB's coach Mike Caldwell, according to sources. Keep an eye on Mich. d-coordinator Mike Macdonald and Ravens d-line coach Anthony Weaver as favorites for vacant DC position. — Mike Preston (@MikePrestonSun) January 26, 2022

Cullen is a familiar face to the organization as he served as the Ravens defensive line coach for five seasons before leaving to take the job as defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer for the Jaguars in 2021. Jacksonville’s defense allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL under Cullen last season, albeit with a lackluster collection of players to field.

Although it would technically be an outside hire, Cullen would continue the trend of familiarity at the defensive coordinator position for Baltimore.

Preston also mentions that the Ravens have interest in inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Caldwell played for the Ravens in their inaugural season in 1996 before leaving to play with the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers. Caldwell has since spent time as a coach for the Eagles, New York Jets, and Buccaneers. With Tampa Bay, Caldwell has overseen one of the league’s best inside linebacker duos in Lavonte David and Devin White.

Preston ends the tweet by mentioning that Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver are the current favorites to keep an eye on for the open gig. Macdonald served as the linebackers coach in Baltimore before leaving for the Wolverines defensive coordinator role under Jim Harbaugh. Weaver — a former second-round pick of the Ravens in the 2002 NFL Draft — has served as the team’s defensive line coach for one season following the departure of Cullen.