Arizona State University hires former Ravens’ head coach Brian Billick as offensive analyst

After 14 years away from coaching the game of football, former Baltimore Ravens’ Head Coach Brian Billick is making his return to the sideline — or booth depending on his preference.

However, this time around he will back at the college level where his career as a coach began.

Excited to announce the addition of Super Bowl-winning head coach Brian Billick as a new Offensive Analyst and Advisor to the Head Coach.



Welcome to Tempe, Coach Billick! ☀️ — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) January 24, 2022

He will be joining the staff of another former NFL Head Coach in Herm Edwards, who will be heading into his fifth season at the helm of the program this fall in 2022. The Sun Devils tied their best record under Edwards in 2021 at 8-5 and finished with their best conference record during his tenure as well, going 6-3 against PAC-12 opponents.

“I love what they are doing at ASU,” Billick said in a statement. “It’s all about structure in the NFL and hopefully that’s what I can bring to the table at ASU. My work for the last 12 years in television at Fox and the NFL Network has allowed me to take a step back and see the game from a different angle. It broadened my perspective and that is what I will bring to this position.”

Billick coached the Ravens from 1999-2007 and led the franchise to their first Super Bowl victory in just his second season at the helm in 2000. While he oversaw and guided the team during their golden age of elite defense, his roots and specialty have always been on the other side of the ball.

Prior to being hired by the Ravens, Billick spent seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings including six as the offensive coordinator. In his final year as their play caller, the Vikings finished 15-1, made it to the NFC championship game and had the most explosive offense in the league, which featured a pair of Hall of Fame wide receivers in Chris Carter and Randy Moss.

He displayed his offensive expertise while breaking down the Ravens' offense in weekly videos over the last two seasons that were published on the official team website and social media accounts.