Trio of Ravens named to the 2021 PFWA All NFL Team

Despite a tragic end to their 2021 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens had four players make the Pro Bowl and three of them were also voted First Team All Pro by the Associated Press. On Monday, those same three players had their names revealed on the 2021 All NFL and AFC Team by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Tight end Mark Andrews, Kicker Justin Tucker and punt returner Devin Duvernay made both teams after standout seasons that saw them lead their respective position in several statistical metrics. While it was Andrews’ and Duvernay’s first time making both rosters, it marked Tucker’s fourth straight year and sixth consecutive on the AFC team.

The PFWA announces its' 2021 All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams ... pic.twitter.com/LzSUtblSmz — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 24, 2022

Andrews established himself as arguably the best player in the game at his position and set new franchise pass catching records in the process. He led all tight ends in receptions (107), receiving yards (1,361), and tied for the lead in touchdowns (nine), all of which were career highs.

Duvernay joined Jermaine Lewis as a Ravens wide receiver drafted by the team who made the Pro Bowl, albeit as a returner. The 2020 third round pick led the league in yards per punt return (13.9) and and finished in the top 10 in punt return yards (360).

Tucker continued to stake his claim as the best in business with another elite season. He finished 35-of-37 on his field goal attempts, was perfect on his extra point attempts, played a key role in the team's first successful onside kick recovery in two decades, and set a new NFL record for the longest field goal with a legendary 66-yarder.