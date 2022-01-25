 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens Interview Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver for Defensive Coordinator

The Ravens are checking out everybody

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: DEC 26 Ravens at Bengals Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

News has broke of the Ravens conducting an interview with in-house candidate Anthony Weaver for the open Defensive Coordinator role.

Weaver is currently the defensive line coach and run game coordinator. The 2021 season was his first as a coach with the Ravens. Prior to coaching with the Ravens, Weaver’s been coaching in the NFL since 2016, where he joined the Houston Texans as a defensive line coach. In 2020, Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator/defensive line coach.

Weaver brings a little bit different of a resume than the other two requested names that have been reported, as Weaver’s specialty lies in run defense and defensive line. The Ravens run defense was No. 1 in yards, allowed 1,436 in a 17-game season. However, they were worst in the NFL against the pass (allowing 4,742 yards).

Regardless, this all sounds status quo. The team is conducting interviews with all those qualified and gathering the best possible prospects as they make their selection for the job.

The other candidates currently known are Saints Defensive Backs coach Kris Richard and Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr.

