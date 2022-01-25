Ravens Interview Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver for Defensive Coordinator

News has broke of the Ravens conducting an interview with in-house candidate Anthony Weaver for the open Defensive Coordinator role.

#Ravens interviewed run game coordinator/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver for the vacant defensive coordinator job, per source. An in-house candidate in the mix to replace Wink Martindale. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 25, 2022

Weaver is currently the defensive line coach and run game coordinator. The 2021 season was his first as a coach with the Ravens. Prior to coaching with the Ravens, Weaver’s been coaching in the NFL since 2016, where he joined the Houston Texans as a defensive line coach. In 2020, Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator/defensive line coach.

Weaver brings a little bit different of a resume than the other two requested names that have been reported, as Weaver’s specialty lies in run defense and defensive line. The Ravens run defense was No. 1 in yards, allowed 1,436 in a 17-game season. However, they were worst in the NFL against the pass (allowing 4,742 yards).

Regardless, this all sounds status quo. The team is conducting interviews with all those qualified and gathering the best possible prospects as they make their selection for the job.

The other candidates currently known are Saints Defensive Backs coach Kris Richard and Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr.