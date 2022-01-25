Antonio Brown Continues Showing Interest in Ravens with New Photoshopped Pic in Ravens Uniform

Less than a month after leaving the field during a game and quitting on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17, wide receiver Antonio Brown is already talking about who he wants to play for next. When Brown was asked which quarterback was next in line that he would want to play with on Monday’s episode of the I AM ATHLETE podcast, he said Lamar Jackson.

Antonio Brown says Lamar Jackson is “next in line” of the QBs he wants to play with.



Lamar said in 2020, after working out with AB, that he’d be happy if the Ravens signed him.



(via @IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/qWBVvoGuIS — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 24, 2022

Jackson responded on Twitter to the video clip.

Then on Tuesday, Brown posted a picture of himself photoshopped into a Ravens uniform on social media.

Brown joined his younger cousin Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Jackson to train during the offseason last year, sparking many debates over whether or not Baltimore should sign the controversial playmaker and former thorn in their side.

Brown ended up re-signing on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with who he won a Super Bowl the previous season. Brown was suspended for three games during the 2021 season for lying about his vaccination status, reportedly using a fake vaccination card.

After returning from an ankle injury to play in Week 17, Brown walked off the field during the third quarter of the game against the New York Jets, removing his shoulder pads and shirt in quite the spectacle. Brown later accused the Buccaneers and Head Coach Bruce Arians of forcing him to play on an ankle injury that was much worse than public perception.

Tampa Bay was only the latest in a string of dramatic departures for Brown in recent years. Brown’s long tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers ended in drama, resulting in him being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he would not even make it to the regular season before being released for a slew of off-the-field incidents. Brown later signed with the New England Patriots but was shortly released following sexual misconduct allegations.

Brown caught 42 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 with the Buccaneers.