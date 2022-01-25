 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens Request Interview With Saints Defensive Backs Coach for Open Defensive Coordinator Role

Ravens continue their due diligence outside of their organization

By Kyle P Barber
New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens continue their search for a new defensive coordinator with a request to interview New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard.

This is the second interview request for the Ravens for the open position, after they requested to interview Joe Whitt Jr., the Dallas Cowboys secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

Richard is apparently highly-sout, with the Pittsburgh Steelers pursuing Richard. Also, Dennis Allen, the possible heir to the Saints’ head coaching job with Sean Payton parting ways, would also hope he remains with the team, according to Ian Rapoport.

It’s clear the Ravens are intent on fixing their passing game defensive issues, as both out-of-organization candidates specialize in pass defense, which they ranked last in the NFL for this season. They also appear to be interested in coaching up interceptions, as the Dallas Cowboys defense reeled in 26 interceptions, the most in the NFL this season. The Saints weren’t far behind, tied for sixth in the NFL with 18. Compare that with the Ravens, who placed No. 26, with nine.

