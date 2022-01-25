Report: Ravens nearing contract extension with Head Coach John Harbaugh

Despite finishing the 2021 regular season on a gut wrenching six game skid that resulted in the team missing the playoffs for the first time in three years, the Baltimore Ravens have no plans to move on from Head Coach John Harbaugh anytime soon according to a report from ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Filed to ESPN: The Ravens nearing contract extension with John Harbaugh, per sourcehttps://t.co/uXLwuD2LpK — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 25, 2022

Per his source, the Ravens are close to a new deal with Harbaugh whose current contract expires after the 2022 season. He has been at the helm for the last 14 years since being hired in 2008 and has compiled a 137-88 record, made the playoffs nine times with a record of 11-8, won a Superbowl in 2012 and has only had two losing seasons both of which were marred by injuries.

The Ravens and Harbaugh are entering a pivotal off-season for the franchise where they have plenty of hope and draft capital but also have some tough decisions to make. Their first order of business is finding a new defensive coordinator after mutually parting ways with Don 'Wink' Martindale last Friday. After that, extending their MVP winning quarterback in Lamar Jackson who many believe saved Harbaugh's job following a three year playoff hiatus should be the next highest priority if they want to gain more cap flexibility to surround him with more talent.