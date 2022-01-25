Ravens Roundtable: Offseason Plan on Offense

After fielding the NFL’s most efficient offense in 2019 and the 11th most efficient in 2020, a combination of factors saw the Ravens offense regress to 17th in 2021. Baltimore Beatdown’s staff identifies their 2022 offseason objectives to promote an offensive rebound...

Baltimore enters the offseason will relatively few roster needs on the offensive side of the ball. They should enter training camp with capable backup Tyler Huntley behind franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, a potent one-two combination at running back with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, an All-Pro tight end in Mark Andrews and ascending wide receiver corps featuring Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche and Tylan Wallace.

Fixing the issues in pass protection, however, will require an influx of talent, specifically at offensive tackle. Even if Bradley Bozeman departs in free agency, the interior offensive line boasts a stable of blockers with starting experience. Yet tackle is a potential problem area due to Ronnie Stanley and Ju’Wan James’ uncertain injury statuses. Ideally the Ravens can select two pedigreed offensive tackles within the top-100 draft picks to fortify this crucial position.

Schematically, the coaches must help Jackson defeat aggressive blitzes by both devising better route combinations and allowing him grow more comfortable in the pocket. With a targeted offseason approach to ensure high quality tackle play and the healthy return of their factor backs, Baltimore can reclaim a spot among the league’s best offenses in 2021.

- Vasilis Lericos

The Ravens’ offseason plan for their offense should be focused on the improvement of the offensive line and the continued evolution of the scheme if Greg Roman is retained as the offensive coordinator. Building a bigger, better and deeper blocking unit that closely resembles the 2019 record shattering unit needs to be the top priority because a lack of depth and consistency proved fatal in several big moments in 2021.

Roman wasn’t completely at fault for all of the offense’s shortcomings last year but his scheme still needs to evolve nonetheless. Whether that means emptying the fabled vault so that his players are well prepared to execute the entire playbook and keep opposing teams on their toes or shifting his philosophy to a more balanced, less reliant on the run identity, strides need to be made.

- Joshua Reed

Baltimore needs to find a way to reinvigorate their roster and coaching staff. Offensively, the Ravens need to bolster their coaching staff even if they retain Greg Roman, and look to figure out long term answers philosophically as well as along their offensive line.

Ronnie Stanley’s situation and Orlando Brown Jr.’s burning desire to play left tackle left the Ravens in a pickle. With Stanley’s ankle still casting a dark cloud over the Ravens offensive line situation, Baltimore must overcompensate within reason to ensure they can finally achieve the balanced offense we thought we would see following the 2019 season.

The Ravens achieved their goal of having a wealth of top-150 draft picks for a heavy draft class. They need to find elite competitions to fortify the trenches who possess the vinegar to impose their will on the AFC North.

The Bengals will only grow stronger with ample cap space, draft picks and coming off of a rise to the top of the AFC. There are some intriguing names in free agency the draft that could make a difference. Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh have their work cut out for them both in the short and long term.

- Spencer Schultz

As it pertains to the offensive side of the ball, there are two huge question marks looming over the Ravens heading into the offseason: will Greg Roman return as offensive coordinator, and will Ronnie Stanley return to 100% for the 2022 season?

If the Ravens go in a different direction at OC, creating a new offensive scheme to maximize Lamar Jackson and his surrounding talent will take priority. However, Stanley’s status presents an even bigger conundrum. Whether Roman or someone else is the offense’s play-caller next season, upgrading the offensive line needs to be the focal point of the draft and free agency.

Adding a starter-caliber offensive tackle is a must. The Ravens need a steady starter opposite Stanley and some reliable insurance in the event he is not available. This proved to be a decimating issue in 2021. Eric DeCosta should acquire at least two offensive tackles and bolster the team’s depth on the interior as well, to prepare for Bradley Bozeman’s potential departure.

The Ravens are in a good place skill-position wise, but adding another sure-handed outside wide receiver would be beneficial. Another pass-catching tight end to throw into the mix and running back insurance could be useful, too.

— Frank Platko

The goal is simple for Baltimore’s offense this offseason: build a brick wall to protect Lamar Jackson and to pave the way for a hungry one-two punch of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Offensive tackle is by far the biggest need offensively. The Ravens must have an insurance plan in place for left tackle Ronnie Stanley, a starting right tackle, and depth behind that. If general manager Eric DeCosta and center Bradley Bozeman are unable to reach a new deal, then finding a new center becomes the second biggest priority.

When it comes to the Xs and Os, offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Jackson must find a way to make defenses pay for blitzing. The quick passing attack needs to be a focus for this season while continuing to take shots down the field when given the opportunity. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be in line for a much bigger role in his second season and should become a focal point of the offense alongside Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Mark Andrews in the passing attack.

- Dustin Cox