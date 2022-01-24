Ravens Mock Draft Monday: Volume 1

With the 2021 season in the rearview, the Baltimore Ravens are in full offseason mode and are armed with their highest first-round draft pick since 2016. The first wave of mock drafts are starting to come out and here are what some pundits and analysts are predicting for the Ravens at No. 14 overall.

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

“Some guys just look and play like Ravens. That’s Penning. He’s big and nasty and could step in immediately at right tackle, opposite Ronnie Stanley.” — Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

.@UNIFootball OT Trevor Penning recently accepted his invitation to the 2022 Reese’s @SeniorBowl. Already receiving first round grades from some scouts, he’s a name that I expect to continue to rise in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/dRnjUgson5 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 16, 2021

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

"Injuries decimated the Baltimore roster in 2021, but center Bradley Bozeman had a solid season. The problem? He's now a free agent and could get more money on the open market. The Ravens could turn to the draft for his replacement, and if Linderbaum is on the board at No. 14, they would upgrade. Linderbaum is pro-ready right now -- he already has great technique and is already a great run and pass blocker. This one makes a ton of sense. Barring significant injuries again, Baltimore is well-positioned for another playoff run in 2022. It needs to keep Lamar Jackson clean in the pocket, and Linderbaum will certainly help there." — Mel Kiper, ESPN

If the #Jets are interested in trading back from 10, they can get more picks & then take C Tyler Linderbaum



I personally haven’t seen an OL flat out dominate gigantic men like Linderbaum does since Quenton Nelson



Let’s keep our tradition of quality centers going strong! pic.twitter.com/28WV4zSKRu — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) January 18, 2022

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, no interceptions

"What McDuffie lacks in size — 5-foot-11, 195 pounds — he makes up for in short-area quicks and polish. On 296 coverage snaps in 2021, he allowed just 16 catches from 36 targets for 111 yards and zero touchdowns, earning an impressive 88.7 PFF coverage grade in the process." — Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus

These crossing routes don't work against Trent McDuffie, he put on a clinic this year on how to stop them pic.twitter.com/FmNgJ9Fhnt — HuskyFan22 (@huskyfan22) November 22, 2021

CB Andrew Booth Jr, Clemson

2021 stats: 37 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception

"Great overall athlete with springy explosiveness. Booth is shot out of a cannon, allowing him to break and make up lost ground quickly. Trusting his deep speed, he does not have to get hands on receivers as he can run with them stride for stride." — Zach Patraw, SI.com

#Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. (6-0, 200, #23) is a prospect to watch vs. Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl tonight (5:45 pm ET, ESPN).



An athletic and physical man corner, he has the best ball skills of any player at the position in this years class.pic.twitter.com/WPJmOtbu81 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 29, 2021

DL Travon Walker, Georgia

2021 stats: 15 games, 37 tackles, six sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss

"Good players just seem to fall to the Ravens in the draft, right? That is the case here because it wouldn't surprise me if Walker ends up being one of the best defensive players from this draft class. With players like Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams set to hit free agency, the Ravens' defensive line could look very different in 2022." — Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Travon Walker pancakes the LG here and then confuses the Missouri QB for a surfboard. That's a SACK. pic.twitter.com/LmoJmHJw01 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 15, 2022

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

2021 stats: 13 games, 35 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss

"Prior to the semifinal loss to Georgia, David Ojabo was a lot of fun to watch this season, where he took advantage of every opportunity playing opposite Aidan Hutchinson. But don't get it confused -- he's a twitchy edge rusher who will only get better with experience. In Baltimore, he'll join another athletic marvel, 2021 first-round edge rusher Odafe Oweh, who has had some jaw-dropping plays as a rookie." — Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

David Ojabo likes to attack that football man. pic.twitter.com/i8R913FoPJ — Joey Richards (@JRDrafts) January 19, 2022

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss

"Brandon Williams is going to be a free agent and Calais Campbell is closer to retirement than he is the start of his career. Baltimore struggled up the middle this year, and Davis brings that defense back to the physical nature in which it is accustomed to playing." — Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

350lb NTs aren’t suppose to make these plays…



Jordan Davis pic.twitter.com/QLGY9wmhph — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 3, 2021

CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, Cincinnati

2021 stats: 13 games, 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, three sacks

"Gardner is the smooth, no-nonsense cornerback the Ravens will love to add to their man-heavy defense." — Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Cincinnati CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner (6010, 188, Jr.) is a long and slinky built corner whose length is a gift and a curse. He’s an extremely gifted vertical mover, but will need to eliminate some grabby tendencies at the top of routes.https://t.co/rRgn30pnDg pic.twitter.com/kFNb5UnhGl — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) May 23, 2021

CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

2021 stats: 29 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception

"The Ravens are ending the season as an injury-riddled mess at cornerback and need a jolt of rejuvenation in coverage to boost their blitzing scheme. Elam's physical strength and length stand out. He is also very efficient in coverage because of his athleticism." — Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Kaiir Elam's ball skills = wow pic.twitter.com/DjTItwN1Sl — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 11, 2021

WR Drake London, USC

2021 stats: Eight games, 88 receptions, 1084 receiving yards, seven touchdowns, 12.3 yards per catch

"The Ravens were plagued by health problems this year and their consolation is one of the most talented offensive players in the class. Drake London’s size, speed, and ball skills would combine with Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, and Hollywood Brown to form a dangerous offense." — Ben Natan, Bleeding Green Nation

DL DeMarvin Leal

2021 stats: 11 games, 58 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble

"The Ravens have a reputation in the NFL draft for conveniently having good players fall into their lap. Surprise! It happened again!...DeMarvin Leal is a little bit more of a developmental work in progress but he's an athletic marvel who would absolutely blossom if given the chance to work alongside Calais Campbell and learn. The Ravens' needs on offense should include building the trenches, adding a tight end, and getting healthy—and all three, in this year's class, don't require a first-round pick to achieve." — Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Quick and fluid spin here by DeMarvin Leal!!



pic.twitter.com/Kv5e82Q28I — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) October 17, 2020

OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

"The Ravens signed a right tackle to replace Orlando Brown, but they need a long-term solution. Charles Cross has great feet as a former five-star recruit. Charlie Campbell reported that Cross has impressed team evaluators this season." — Walter Cherepinsky, WalteraFootball.com