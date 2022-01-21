Ravens announce they’ve mutually parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale

The Baltimore Ravens and Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale have mutually agreed to part ways, according to a statement from Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.

“After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions. We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done. Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago. He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it’s the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore.”

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as most expected the Ravens to bring Martindale back with a fully-supplied defense that didn’t feature the majority of their rostered defensive backs on injured reserve.

In the 2021 season, the Ravens defense finished first against the run, allowing 84.5 yards per game. However, they were the NFL’s worst defense against the pass, allowing an average of 278 yards per game. They also were No. 19 in points allowed, with an average of 23.1 points allowed per game.