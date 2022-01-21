Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Divisional Round

The opening round of the NFL playoffs had just about everything: high-scoring games, controversial finishes, controversial officiating, etc. There wasn’t a ton of parity, though, as only one favorited team — the Cowboys — was upset. The five other favorites not only won but cover the spread and four of six games were absolute blowouts.

There’s only eight teams remaining in the field now and this weekend promises to be entertaining. What does the divisional round have in store?

Join our team in predicting what will unfold below!

Playoff standings:

BB readers 6-0 Vasilis 5-1 Frank, Dustin, Spencer, Josh 4-2

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, 4:30pm EST

The Titans are the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 2008. They’ll look to avoid losing in the divisional round like they did back then. They’re favored by 3.5 points over Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who are trying to win their first ever road playoff game in franchise history.

Poll Who will win: Bengals or Titans? Bengals

Titans vote view results 57% Bengals (22 votes)

42% Titans (16 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, 8:30pm EST

The No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Packers, welcome a streaking 49ers team into Lambeau Field on Saturday night. Aaron Rodgers and company are a six-point favorite over the 49ers, who advanced to the divisional round after upsetting the Cowboys last week 23-17. This is a battle of two of the most historically successful franchises in NFL history.

Poll Who will win: 49ers or Packers? 49ers

Packers vote view results 18% 49ers (7 votes)

81% Packers (30 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 3:30pm EST

After handedly defeating their respective opponents last weekend, the Buccaneers and Rams will go head-to-head in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are a narrow 2.5-point favorite at home. Matthew Stafford is looking for his second straight and second ever playoff victory, while Tom Brady and company will try to continue their title defense.

Poll Who will win: Rams or Buccaneers? Rams

Buccaneers vote view results 60% Rams (21 votes)

40% Buccaneers (14 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 6:30pm EST

In a rematch of last year’s AFC title game, the Bills will look to avenge their previous loss and defeat the Chiefs on the road. The Chiefs are favored by just 1.5 points. Both of these teams scored 40+ points and won by multiple touchdowns in Round 1 of the playoffs. This point spread is the lowest of any matchup this weekend.