Ravens vs. Rams final: 5 Winners and 5 Losers

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) came out swinging in the first half. Chuck Clark caught two interceptions from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, including a pick six, but in the end, it wasn’t enough for the Ravens to take down the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) with the final score 20-19.

Winners

Mark Andrews — Set a new franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season and still has the “extra game” to go. In a season ravaged by injuries and loss, Andrews was the offensive foundation by which all Ravens quarterbacks were supported. Andrews ended today’s contest with six receptions on six targets for 89 yards.

Chuck Clark — Two interceptions with one being a pick six. A gem of a game by the Ravens’ starting safety who caught a tendency of Stafford’s on film and punished him for the mistake.

BEAUTIFUL read by Chuck Clark on the pick 6



Trusted his preparation. Trusted his eyes. Saw it the whole way.

Another interception for Chuck Clark!



: #LARvsBAL on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/kkujsa6FL2 — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

Tyus Bowser — The defense needed to create some mayhem for the team to stand a chance; Bowser forcing Stafford’s third turnover was a sign that the Ravens weren’t going to fold or get complacent. Though they didn’t leave victorious, his effort and playmaking was on full demonstration.

Justin Tucker — Kicking a perfect four-for-four was reason enough for him to earn the nod. He also extended his NFL record of most 30-plus completed field goals in a season to seven.

Sam Koch — Two brilliant punts pinned the Rams deep in their territory. This is apparently a habit of his to throw errant turnovers when backed up in his own endzone.

Matthew Stafford, again early in the game, again backed up in Rams' own territory, again throws a pick-six. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 2, 2022

Losers*

*= This title does not mean these players are losers. They played a poor game. It happens to the best players.

Second-half defense — For all the glory the defense earned in the first half, the second half wasn’t so pretty. Stafford was perfect in the second half, throwing 14-for-14 for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Pass rush — The Ravens were down to only three edge rushers today with outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Pernell McPhee inactive and Daelin Hayes’ season ending with him being placed on injured reserve for a second time this season, but the pass rush just couldn’t get home. Twice, Stafford danced out of a sack and delivered a strike downfield.

Playoff chances — The Ravens postseason hopes are hanging on by frayed threads. They’ll likely need a four-game combination to all go their way to make it into the dance. Just a rough ending to a team that was once the No. 1 seed in the AFC and sitting at 8-3.

Offensive line — Five sacks allowed is ugly. That said, I would expect about that many to occur when you’re up against a combination of outside linebackers Leonard Floyd and Von Miller, along with defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Moral victories — There’s no doubt this team has the competitive drive to compete with anybody. But when the clock hits zero for five straight games and they’re on the losing end of all five, there’s no real silver lining. On to Pittsburgh.