Ravens starting center Bradley Bozeman missing from pre-game, on sidelines for Ravens’ opening drive

The Ravens are needing all hands on deck as they face off against the Los Angeles Rams and, namely, defensive tackle Aaron Donald. But following pre-game warmups, it was clear the team would be missing one of their best blockers in starting center Bradley Bozeman.

Not sure the deal, but I haven't seen Ravens center Bradley Bozeman on the field at all in warmups. He is active and wasn't on the injury report, but Trystan Colon was snapping to Tyler Huntley in warmups. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 2, 2022

Entering this game, Bozeman called it “a real opportunity” to go against Donald and said he excited about facing the standout defensive star.

“It’s a real opportunity to be able to showcase the things you can do on the field as well,” Bozeman said. “Playing such a great competitor like Aaron [Donald], it’s just a great opportunity to go out there and see what you can do, see how you stand up. I think it was my second year that we played them, and I had that opportunity. I looked forward to it [then], and it’s the same now. I look forward to it, and we’ll see where we end up. We’re going to go prepare this week and try to do our best to limit him as best as possible.”

Now, it’s Colon’s opportunity as Bozeman missed pre-game warmup before coming onto the sideline donning a mask.