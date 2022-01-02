Ravens vs. Rams Inactives and Game Thread

For a third-straight game, the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) will not have their franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson, starting. Tyler Huntley, the Ravens premiere backup, is expected to get the nod.

Along with Lamar Jackson, quite a few more Ravens will be missing, including wide receiver James Proche, who hit a new career high in receiving yards last Sunday (76).

On the defensive side, cornerback Anthony Averett will not be playing, leaving the secondary all the more thin against Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

The Rams inactives:

QB Bryce Perkins

RB Cam Akers

DB JuJu Hughes

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum

