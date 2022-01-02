Ravens vs. Rams Inactives and Game Thread

For a third-straight game, the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) will not have their franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson, starting. Tyler Huntley, the Ravens premiere backup, is expected to get the nod.
Today’s inactives vs. the Rams. pic.twitter.com/cXPYoV5jnX— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 2, 2022
Along with Lamar Jackson, quite a few more Ravens will be missing, including wide receiver James Proche, who hit a new career high in receiving yards last Sunday (76).
On the defensive side, cornerback Anthony Averett will not be playing, leaving the secondary all the more thin against Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
The Rams inactives:
- QB Bryce Perkins
- RB Cam Akers
- DB JuJu Hughes
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OLB Terrell Lewis
- OL Alaric Jackson
- OL Tremayne Anchrum
Social Media
As always, I do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!
- Twitter: @KylePBarber, @BmoreBeatdown, @PodcastBeatdown
- Podcast: The Baltimore Beatdown Podcast
- Facebook: Baltimore Beatdown: For Baltimore Ravens fans
- Instagram: baltimore_beatdown
Loading comments...