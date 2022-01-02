 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens vs. Rams Inactives and Game Thread

The Ravens look to remain in playoff contention

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

For a third-straight game, the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) will not have their franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson, starting. Tyler Huntley, the Ravens premiere backup, is expected to get the nod.

Along with Lamar Jackson, quite a few more Ravens will be missing, including wide receiver James Proche, who hit a new career high in receiving yards last Sunday (76).

On the defensive side, cornerback Anthony Averett will not be playing, leaving the secondary all the more thin against Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

The Rams inactives:

  • QB Bryce Perkins
  • RB Cam Akers
  • DB JuJu Hughes
  • OLB Chris Garrett
  • OLB Terrell Lewis
  • OL Alaric Jackson
  • OL Tremayne Anchrum

