Ravens vs. Rams: Bold predictions

The Ravens enter Week 17 in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to start once again in place of the injured Lamar Jackson when Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams.

The staff of Baltimore Beatdown gives some bold predictions for Sunday’s game.

Joshua Reed

I know I am among the select overly optimistic few that the masses will call delusional for believing in the Ravens chances to upset Rams. There is no team this season that is more adept to defying seemingly insurmountable odds to pull out a victory than this extremely battle-tested bunch. With Lamar Jackson likely on the mend for another week, Tyler Huntley will lead the charge and notch his second career win as a starter by throwing for three touchdowns and running for another. The defense will record multiple turnovers and score their first touchdown of the season via pick six as they hold the Rams to under 30 points.

The Ravens will win their first game in a month and of the new year on a Justin Tucker field goal as time expires.

Spencer Schultz

Cooper Kupp demolishes the Ravens, going for 190 yards and two scores as the Rams put up over 30 points. Mark Andrews continues to prove why he’s an All-Pro, going for 100 yards for a fourth straight game. Tyler Huntley plays admirably. adding two touchdowns and leading four scoring drives, but the Ravens ultimately fall and see their playoff hopes escape them as they are too beat up and the Rams are too talented — dropping their fifth straight game in dramatic fashion.

Dustin Cox

Despite crippling injuries, the Ravens keep Sunday’s contest with the Rams close. Baltimore’s undermanned defense manages to limit the league’s leading receiver, holding Cooper Kupp to under 75 receiving yards and out of the end zone. With their attention centered around the superstar slot receiver, the Ravens give up over 100 yards and two scores to Odell Beckham Jr.

Frank Platko

Marquise Brown gets back on track with his first 100-yard receiving game since early November. He also adds a long touchdown reception of 30+ yards in the second half, his first touchdown since Week 8, to keep the Ravens in striking distance. The Ravens’ defense forces Matthew Stafford into two interceptions but ultimately give up too many big plays against the Rams’ high-octane passing attack, as a viable fourth quarter rally comes up short.