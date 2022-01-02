Mark Andrews breaks Ravens’ franchise record for single-season receiving yards

After 25 years, the Baltimore Ravens single-season receiving yards record held by wide receiver Michael Jackson (1,201 yards) has fallen. Tight end Mark Andrews is the new record holder.

All season, Andrews has shined. Even as defenses schemed against him and multiple defenders attempt to blanket him, he’s thrived. He’s even done so with multiple quarterbacks, as he hauled in 324 yards with Tyler Huntley as his quarterback and another 125 yards by way of veteran Josh Johnson. Andrews has become arguably the best tight end in the NFL, posting over 300-yards receiving and four touchdowns the past three games.

Tyler Huntley’s first TD pass to Mark Andrews pic.twitter.com/dQZn9KFv9L — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) December 20, 2021

Andrews now sits at 1,205 yards receiving, with one game and three quarters remaining. Prior to Sunday’s game against the Rams, Andrews said he was “definitely aware” of the record and said “it’s pretty cool.”

“I think I’m like 15 yards away, which is … Like I said, it’s pretty cool,” Andrews said. “Someone said it’s been around for like 26 years, and that’s a big thing. That’s something where your name is stapled into an organization and a franchise, and not many people get that opportunity. So, that’s going to be, obviously, a huge honor, if I’m able to do that and get that, and it’s something I’m looking forward to, for sure – to be able to have that.”