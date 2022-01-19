Ravens News 1/19: Offseason Priorities and more

Twelve Ravens thoughts from wild-card weekend - Luke Jones

Though missing the playoffs is always disappointing, watching Kansas City blow out Pittsburgh was a reminder of how far the depleted Ravens were from being a serious contender by season’s end. Drafting six spots before a Steelers organization now in need of a quarterback doesn’t hurt. The Ravens certainly won’t miss Ben Roethlisberger and his 19-10 career record against them, but you wonder if Joe Burrow is stepping right into that nemesis role with the way he’s excelled in his second season. Of course, Cincinnati’s been thinking the same about Lamar Jackson for a few years. As Baltimore ponders what to do at center with Bradley Bozeman, Ryan Jensen didn’t miss a snap despite being shaken up in Tampa Bay’s win over Philadelphia. The ex-Raven hasn’t missed a game since joining the Buccaneers in 2018 and made the Pro Bowl this season. He’s a good story.

Baltimore Ravens Rebuild the defense. The Ravens fell to 25th in the league in points and yards allowed this season, after they led the league in points (18.2) and yards allowed (307.8) in Don “Wink” Martindale’s first three seasons (2018 to ‘20). Baltimore needs to address the defensive line because Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams — who combined for 1,012 snaps this season — are free agents. The Ravens need to address middle linebacker after moving former first-round pick Patrick Queen out of that spot. They need to address their pass rush after ranking 22nd in sacks (34). And they also need to address the secondary, which needs a playmaking safety and a No. 3 cornerback. Baltimore might be looking to add four new starters to the defense. After years of building an offense around Lamar Jackson, it’s time to put more focus on the defense.

Best team fits for defensive free agents that raised their stock the most in 2021 - Brad Spielberger

INTERIOR DEFENDERS D.J. Jones, San Francisco 49ers As if Jones’ regular season performance wasn’t strong enough heading into a crucial offseason, his 2022 playoff debut against the Dallas Cowboys put an exclamation point on his breakout campaign, as he recorded a huge 13-yard sack on quarterback Dak Prescott. Jones earned a career-high 73.2 grade for the 2021 season that illustrated why the 49ers made sure to sign him during the first week of free agency last offseason, and he’s played his way into a solid multi-year payday as a result. Jones accrued 40 defensive stops in 2021 after amassing 43 total in his first four seasons. His 14 tackles for loss or no gain in 2021 were second to only Aaron Donald among all interior defenders despite playing roughly half as many snaps as the Los Angeles Rams‘ phenom. Teams that should be interested: Baltimore Ravens Maliek Collins, Houston Texans Collins always demonstrated upside as an interior pass-rusher, but his 61.8 run defense grade in 2021 was also a career-high despite playing on a defense tht lacked talent throughout the front seven. Collins doesn’t quit on any snap, and his tenacity in a losing situation was admirable. He can be a valuable asset for any team, even if he’s not a true difference-maker. Teams that should be interested: Ravens

Ravens Will Need to Add Playmaking Linebackers In Offseason - Todd Karpovich

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser Age: 26 Analysis: Bowser had 59 tackles, including a team-high seven sacks, and was a stout defender. Bowser suffered an Achilles injury in the finale against Pittsburgh and could be out until September. The Ravens need to replace his production. Contract: Signed through the 2024 season. Outside linebacker Justin Houston Age: 32 Analysis: Houston was a solid leader and produced 4.5 sacks, He’s on the back end of his career. The Ravens might consider bringing him back on a one-year deal Contract: Unrestricted free agent. Inside linebacker Josh Bynes Age: 32 Analysis: Bynes was signed just prior to the regular season after being released by the Panthers. He was a solid addition and had 76 tackles. The Ravens would consider bringing him back. Contract: Unrestricted free agent. Inside linebacker Chris Board Age: 26 Analysis: Board is a solid contributor and could be signed in a cost-friendly deal after the draft. He finished with 41 tackles. Contract: Unrestricted free agent.