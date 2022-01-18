Ravens and their players have been leaders in the Baltimore community and beyond

Something I’m confident in Ravens fans is their knowledge of the organization. They know the names of personnel far beyond head coach John Harbaugh and the three primary coordinators. With Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz getting interviews this past weekend, I even saw some sharing their thoughts on losing somebody who’s been invaluable for the organization. I’m also confident fans know the Ravens as an organization have been directly involved with the community and helping to improve the lives of those in Baltimore and beyond. But I don’t think anybody has recognized just how much.

It’s something that we don’t hear about enough, though there’s no shortage of news or information readily available. For media members, there are consistent emails of “Ravens In Our Community.” However, they’re mostly glossed over.

But this team for the past 11 years has published weekly “Community Recaps” on their website. There’s 243 editions dating back to Week 1 of 2010 and there are likely more as the earliest edition on the site is listed “Volume 7, Number 5.”

More recently, the Ravens have been a beacon for the city of Baltimore and Maryland, with some big names leading the way and I believe spotlighting their efforts is worth reading and knowing.

The Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation

The past few years have been a grueling experience for just about everybody. COVID-19 has lasted far longer than we’d ever dreamt of, and social justice issues have been brought up and discussed, as opposed to simply ignored and hidden. With that in mind, the Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have donated $9.3 million toward COVID-19 relief and in support of social justice initiatives.

It’s easy to sit back and hide or not comment on something such as social justice issues, but the Ravens and owner Steve Bisciotti haven’t done so and didn’t do so. After the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests, Bisciotti released a statement and donated $1 million to support social justice reform. Bisciotti and the team created a committee of former and current players to help decide which organizations should receive proceeds from the $1 million donation made at the time.

“Like many people, I am sickened, disheartened and shaken by the acts of racism that continue to overwhelm our society. The most recent killing, involving George Floyd, is yet another tragic example of the discrimination that African Americans face each day.” — Steve Bisciotti

There’s also been $3.4 million donated by the Ravens in support of domestic violence and sexual assault awareness.

Since 2007, the Ravens have donated $1.4 million to local nonprofits through the PLAY 60 grant.

Back in June of 2021, the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation honored general manager Ozzie Newsome with a $4 million donation to Maryland’s HBCUs.

““The brilliance of Ozzie Newsome extends far beyond his accolades as a player and executive. Throughout his entire life, Ozzie has inspired and uplifted everyone around him with his leadership, humility and determination. We hope that Ozzie’s example will inspire each of the Newsome scholars.” — Steve Bisciotti

Bradley Bozeman

The 2020 and 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the Ravens has been a beacon for the city of Baltimore. Since 2018, Bradley and his wife, Nikki Bozeman, have been laying the groundwork for their philanthropic efforts. They educated at-risk children about the dangers of childhood bullying. They traveled across the country speaking to several thousand students about such issues before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop their anti-bullying tour.

As of late, Bozeman’s been helping battle food insecurity in Baltimore, according to the team site’s article “Why Bradley Bozeman Is Ravens’ Walter Payton Man of the Year.”

“Beginning in September, the Bozemans started a meal distribution at Mount Pleasant Ministries in Baltimore. Every other week, their efforts deliver 21,000 meals to over 300 families. Additionally, they created a special Halloween distribution that allowed children to dress up in costumes and safely “trick-or-treat.” For Thanksgiving, they hosted a drive-thru food distribution of turkeys and traditional sides in the parking lot of M&T Bank Stadium for over 500 families.”

For more information, please visit: www.bradnikkibozeman.com

Other Community Efforts (From Community Recaps)

December 13 — Calais Campbell hosted the Ravens’ 16th Annual Holiday Helpers event as a holiday party for fourth-and fifth-grade students from Bridges Baltimore.

November 15 — The Baltimore Ravens hosted their 18th Annual Ravens Coat Giveaway at the Helping Up Mission men’s shelter. Several Ravens players, including CB Anthony Averett, WR Miles Boykin, CB Marlon Humphrey, DB Anthony Levine Sr., P Sam Koch, K Justin Tucker and DT Broderick Washington distributed coats and cold weather gear to Baltimore men in need. Ravens Legends Jameel McClain and Bart Scott hosted Thanksgiving dinners for members of the Baltimore community, while Hall of Famer Ed Reed provided meal kits for students at the SEED School of Maryland and Booker T. Washington Middle School.

November 5 — Baltimore Ravens staff joined other area businesses, including M&T Bank and the Baltimore Orioles, for a holiday meal packing event at Guinness Brewery to support the Maryland Food Bank. During the event, volunteers packed 5,000 meal boxes, each to be paired with a turkey and distributed at a later date to soup kitchens, pantries and shelters throughout Maryland.

Offseason — Ravens Foundation Scholars: For the 12th-consecutive year, outstanding area high school seniors were awarded a $5,000 renewable scholarship ($20,000 over four years to each scholar) to support their respective college educations. Five 2021 scholars were selected after displaying outstanding academic achievement, extra-curricular participation and community service. This year’s scholarship recipients will continue their academic careers at Johns Hopkins University, Northeastern University, Bucknell University and the University of Maryland, College Park.

Offseason — Ravens executives, including team president Dick Cass, comprised the nearly 100 volunteers who participated in the renovations. Coordinated in partnership with Heart of America, a national nonprofit focused on educational equity through space transformation and resource distribution, the objective of the project was to create educational spaces that are safe, innovative and vibrant learning environments, helping students thrive in the near and long-term future. In addition to installing peace and meditation rooms at both schools, volunteers assembled summer learning backpacks with STEM projects, reading materials and school supplies.

Find out more about the Ravens’ recent charitable endeavors by visiting the Ravens’ website.