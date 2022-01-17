Ravens re-sign DB Kevon Seymour

The Ravens have re-signed depth defensive back Kevon Seymour for the 2022 season.

We have re-signed CB Kevon Seymour for the 2022 season.https://t.co/8wvWb1iJS7 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 17, 2022

Seymour was a practice squad player for the Ravens in 2021 before being elevated to the 53-man roster after the Ravens suffered multiple injuries to their secondary.

Originally, Seymour was playing special teams for the Ravens early in the season, with 63 snaps from Weeks 2-4. However, he was thrust into playing significant defensive reps inthe final four weeks of the season, including 75-of-76 snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.

Seymour struggled when he saw significant snaps at the end of the season, allowing 21 of 27 targets for 263 yards and two touchdowns in the final four contests, according to PFF.

However, the signing isn’t likely due to wanting Seymour as a starting defensive back, but more to keep him as a special teams player. It’s also not a guarantee that Seymour makes the roster, as he’ll be competing against a 90-man roster in the summer.