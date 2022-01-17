 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens unlikely to get a third-round compensatory pick for pass rusher Matthew Judon

Only a slim chance the Ravens pick is elevated

By Kyle P Barber
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

With the departure of pass rushers Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue last year, the Ravens have been awaiting a pair of compensatory picks for the lost talent.

While many chalked up Ngakoue’s compensatory pick to a fourth-round pick due to his contract Average Per Year (APY) of $13 million, Judon’s was a touch higher at $13.6 million APY, which had him at the top of the fourth-round formula with an opportunity to become a third if he received AP All-Pro or PFWA On-Field honors.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, Judon only received three votes in the 2021 All-Pro Team Voting, released on January 14.

According to overthecap.com’s Nick Korte, a specialist in NFL compensatory pick projections, this has all but cemented the Ravens returning compensatory pick to fourth-round status.

Korte did say there’s a final opportunity for the Judon compensatory pick to move up, which is via the PFWA All-NFL list. According to a PFWA member, the voting runs through Wednesday of this week and will likely be released next week.

The likelihood of Judon making an All-NFL list is incredibly thin, seeing as he received only three All-Pro votes and the linebackers and edge rushers he’s among include Steelers’ T.J. Watt, Browns’ Myles Garrett and Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, among others.

Though it’s disappointing to “only” net a fourth-round pick for Judon, they will also be receiving two more compensatory picks this season with the Ngakoue pick and the third-round compensatory pick after the Houston Texans hired David Culley to become their head coach.

