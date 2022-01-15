Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Wild Card Weekend

The regular season has concluded and the playoffs are finally here. While the Ravens unfortunately won’t be participating in this year’s postseason festivities, 14 other teams are and there are plenty of games waiting to be predicted — starting with the six matchups of this weekend’s wild card slate.

Join the Baltimore Beatdown crew in making game picks below!

Consensus picks —

Bills > Patriots (BUF -4)

Buccaneers > Eagles (TB -8.5)

Chiefs > Steelers (KC -13)

Lone Wolf picks —

Vasilis is the only writer picking the Bengals to beat the Raiders in a 4-5 matchup (CIN -6)

Josh is alone in picking both the 49ers over the Cowboys (SF +3) and Cardinals over the Rams (AZ +4)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, 4:30pm EST

The Bengals earned the No. 4 seed in the AFC and play host to the visiting Raiders, who secured their postseason ticket last week. The Bengals are a near-touchdown favorite over a Raiders team that finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak. It’s been awhile since either of these teams last won a playoff game: the Raiders in 2002 and the Bengals in 1990.

Poll Who will win: Raiders or Bengals? This poll is closed 35% Raiders (18 votes)

64% Bengals (33 votes) 51 votes total Vote Now

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots, Saturday, 8:00pm EST

These AFC East rivals split the regular season series in 2021 and now meet for a third time in Round 1 of the playoffs. The Bills are a four-point favorite over the Patriots at home in what will be another cold, frigid game, much like the first time these foes met in Week 13.

Poll Who will win: Patriots or Bills? Patriots

Bills vote view results 34% Patriots (17 votes)

65% Bills (32 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, 1:00pm EST

The reigning Super Bowl champions kick off their title defense against the Philadelphia Eagles in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are a near-double digit favorite over the Eagles, who made the playoffs after winning four of their last five games to conclude the regular season.

Poll Who will win: Eagles or Buccaneers? Eagles

Buccaneers vote view results 14% Eagles (7 votes)

85% Buccaneers (41 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, 4:30pm EST

The Cowboys are hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2018, this time welcoming a 49ers time that clinched their postseason ticket with a thrilling Week 18 victory. The Cowboys are favored by only a field goal, which is the smallest point spread of any game this weekend.

Poll Who will win: 49ers or Cowboys? 49ers

Cowboys vote view results 63% 49ers (31 votes)

36% Cowboys (18 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, 8:00pm EST

The Chiefs narrowly missed out on the No. 1 seed but still tied the Titans for the most wins in the AFC (12), while the Steelers just barely squeaked into the playoff picture after defeating the Ravens in Week 18. The Chiefs are just shy of being a two-touchdown favorite, which is easily the biggest point spread of any game this weekend.

Poll Who will win: Steelers or Chiefs? Steelers

Chiefs vote view results 13% Steelers (6 votes)

86% Chiefs (40 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, Monday, 8:00pm EST

Two more NFC West teams will do battle in the first ever Monday night playoff game. The Rams are hosting the Cardinals as a four-point favorite in the third meeting between these two foes this season. They split the season series. In the final six games of the regular season, the Rams went 5-1 while the Cardinals finished 2-4.