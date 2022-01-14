Mark Andrews, Justin Tucker and Devin Duvernay voted 2021 NFL First-Team All-Pro

The AP 2021 NFL All-Pro Team Voting has been released and three Ravens, tight end Mark Andrews, kicker Justin Tucker and punt returner Devin Duvernay received First-Team All-Pro nominations.

Fifth time Tucker has received that honor. First for both Andrews and Duvernay. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 14, 2022

Justin Tucker

This is the fifth All-Pro nomination for Justin Tucker and he won the overwhelming majority of the votes (40). Tucker by basic metrics was great, missing only two field goals of his 37 attempts. The analytics community gave some more advanced metrics for Tucker and, to no one’s surprise, was even further apart from the pack.

Why not looking at kickers on field goals in 2021 on this Tuesday evening?



This Justin Tucker guy seems to be good. pic.twitter.com/iX5kLoUFvy — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) January 11, 2022

In 2021, Tucker was a perfect six-for-six from 50+ yards, including a 66-yard game-winner against the Detroit Lions.

Mark Andrews

Challenging Justin Tucker for the ‘most deserving’ All-Pro nomination on the team is “Money Mark.” The tight end broke two franchise records and did so with a carousel of quarterbacks.

In the end, Andrews finished the 2021 season with 107 receptions (franchise record) for 1,361 yards (franchise record) and nine touchdowns. Andrews had three 10+ catch games, all of which he eclipsed 100 yards receiving and at least one touchdown. His best game may have come against the Indianapolis Colts where he caught 11-of-13 targets for 147 yards, two touchdowns and two two-point conversions.

It comes as no surprise that Andrews received 41 of the 50 votes, with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce receiving the remaining nine.

Devin Duvernay

For the third time in franchise history, a Ravens returner has received an All-Pro nomination. Devin Duvernay joins two of the best in Jacoby Jones and Jermaine Lewis.

Duvernay was voted in as an All-Pro punt returner, garnering 28 of 50 votes. Duvernay also received one vote as at kick returner.

Though Duvernay made it in on account of his 13.8 yards per punt return average. He was also incredibly dynamic as a kick return specialist with an average return distance of 24 yards. His best return of the season was on kick return, taking one 93-yards to the endzone against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.