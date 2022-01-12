Former Ravens safety Eric Weddle unretires, joins LA Rams for playoff run

Beloved former Raven Eric Weddle, who was released by the Ravens in March of 2019, has returned to the NFL. According to reports, Weddle is reuniting with the Los Angeles Rams, who he played for during the 2019-2020 season, before retiring.

Reunion: The #Rams are signing S Eric Weddle to play in the playoffs, per agent @davidcanter. With the injury to Jordan Fuller, Weddle steps in. Wild. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2022

Weddle has not played football in two regular seasons, but will be joining the Rams as they gear up for a postseason run, beginning with the Arizona Cardinals.

It will be interesting to see just how much Weddle will be utilized and how well he can play. Baltimore Beatdown sounded fairly resolute in being understanding of his release in 2019 due to his inconsistent play. Below is my response to Weddle’s release when news broke.

“I’m not too surprised by the move. Weddle didn’t perform as he did his previous two seasons with the Ravens. In 2018, Weddle didn’t force a takeaway and was a liability at times. Yes, he did make some plays and I’m not saying he was bad, but in the end, he’s not worth the big money he was due this season ($9.25 million). Instead, the franchise can save $7.5 million and go a couple of different routes. Either way, Eric DeCosta isn’t taking things lightly with the promotion. He’s cutting, trading and extending players the way he sees fit and it’s looking good thus far.”