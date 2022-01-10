Ravens News 1/10: Emotional End and more

Baltimore ends 2021 wondering what might have been had the injury bug not ravaged its roster. The Ravens have had to overcome incredibly significant hurdles to even put themselves in the position they were in Sunday, turning to a group of castoff running backs all season and a backup quarterback down the stretch, with both needed to try to secure their ninth win of the season. Baltimore did enough to take a lead and hang onto it for most of regulation, but those absences proved to be too much in the most important moments, with Tyler Huntley throwing an interception in the end zone (his second of two) and Marquise Brown dropping what would have been a key touchdown. The most significant difference in performance due to injury came on the defensive side of the ball, as Baltimore lacked the teeth necessary to prevent a plodding Steelers offense from doing just enough to maintain possession, get into field goal range and drill the game-winning kick in overtime. Ravens fans will spend the offseason wondering how the 2021 season could have turned out if they hadn’t suffered so many losses on both sides of the ball, and especially on defense, as Sunday proved.

Running Backs Latavius Murray broke off a huge touchdown run and finished with 150 yards on just 16 carries. He forced seven missed tackles and gained 125 yards after contact. Offensive Line Tackle David Sharpe replaced Patrick Mekari and allowed two pressures on just eight pass-protection snaps. Kevin Zeitler and Ben Cleveland were spotless, with neither allowing pressure. Linebackers Chris Board pressured the quarterback three times and allowed just one first down in pass coverage. Patrick Queen was the most targeted linebacker, as he saw three targets in his coverage and allowed three catches for 22 yards and two first downs. Secondary Jimmy Smith was targeted five times in coverage and gave up five catches for 32 yards. Kevon Seymour was targeted six times, giving up five catches for just 16 yards.

Defensive line These guys were stellar up front, particularly defensive end Calais Campbell. He was strong against the run and in pursuit, finishing with six tackles, including one for a loss. Nose tackle Brandon Williams (six tackles) was also strong against the run and the Steelers couldn’t move him in the middle of the field. Pittsburgh had only 79 rushing yards on 30 carries, and a lot of those yards came on end-arounds by receiver Chase Claypool. Both Campbell and Williams have played well in recent weeks in what could be their final seasons in Baltimore. Grade: B+ Coaching Physically and mentally, the Ravens were ready for this game. There would be some serious problems if they weren’t. Offensively, it’s hard to understand why it took coordinator Greg Roman so long to run the ball. That interception on the pass to Andrews in the end zone early in the fourth quarter was a big mistake. Defensively, the game plan was sound, and for the most part the Ravens controlled the Steelers’ offense. But in the end, they couldn’t make a play and the Steelers weren’t going to be denied. That’s not coaching, but the result of missing a game-changing player like cornerback Marcus Peters or Marlon Humphrey, even though Humphrey had struggled this season before being injured. Grade: C-

Ravens React to Emotional End of Season - Clifton Brown

“As respectfully as I can say as possible, just watch how we bounce back,” Clark said. “That’s all I have to say.” “They stuck together,” Harbaugh said. “No one ever pointed a finger. Everybody competed the best they could.” Twelve of the Ravens’ 17 games were decided on the final play or in the final minute, and the Ravens lost five of their last six games by a total of eight points. “We fell short in numerous games here down the stretch in the sense that we just couldn’t find a play,” Harbaugh said. “We couldn’t find a play that we needed. We couldn’t find a way to put them in position to make the play that would make the difference in the game, and that’s what I feel worse about as a coach. Any one of these games we could’ve found something to find a way to win the game. We would have liked to have done that, but we didn’t come up with that. That’s my biggest disappointment.”