Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 17

Join the BB staff in picking winners for every game this week!

By Frank Platko
NFL: NOV 21 Packers at Vikings

There’s only two weeks left in the NFL regular season. As the final home stretch kicks into play this weekend, Week 17 is an opportunity for some teams to clinch playoff spots, keep their postseason hopes alive or play spoiler.

Check out a breakdown of the action from our writers and join in on the action below!

Updated standings:

  1. Dustin 160-79-1
  2. Jonas 159-80-1
  3. Kyle 157-82-1
  4. Spencer, BB readers 154-85-1
  5. Vasilis 148-91-1
  6. Frank 146-93-1
  7. Josh 143-96-1

Consensus picks —

  • Bills > Falcons (BUF -13.5)
  • Chiefs > Bengals (KC -5.5)
  • Patriots > Jaguars (NE -14.5)
  • Buccaneers > Jets (TB -13.5)
  • Colts > Raiders (IND -5.5)
  • Bears > Giants (CHI -5.5)
  • 49ers > Texans (SF -12.5)
  • Chargers > Broncos (LAC -5.5)
  • Cowboys > Cardinals (DAL -5.5)
  • Seahawks > Lions (SEA -6.5)
  • Saints > Panthers (NO -6.5)
  • Packers > Vikings (GB -6.5)

Lone wolf picks —

Josh is the only writer backing the Ravens to beat the Rams at home (BAL +3.5)

Poll

Who will win: Falcons or Bills?

view results
  • 0%
    Falcons
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Bills
    (8 votes)
8 votes total

Poll

Who will win: Giants or Bears?

view results
  • 12%
    Giants
    (1 vote)
  • 87%
    Bears
    (7 votes)
8 votes total

Poll

Who will win: Chiefs or Bengals?

view results
  • 77%
    Chiefs
    (7 votes)
  • 22%
    Bengals
    (2 votes)
9 votes total

Poll

Who will win: Raiders or Colts?

view results
  • 12%
    Raiders
    (1 vote)
  • 87%
    Colts
    (7 votes)
8 votes total

Poll

Who will win: Jaguars or Patriots?

view results
  • 0%
    Jaguars
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Patriots
    (8 votes)
8 votes total

Poll

Who will win: Buccaneers or Jets?

view results
  • 100%
    Buccaneers
    (8 votes)
  • 0%
    Jets
    (0 votes)
8 votes total

Poll

Who will win: Dolphins or Titans?

view results
  • 12%
    Dolphins
    (1 vote)
  • 87%
    Titans
    (7 votes)
8 votes total

Poll

Who will win: Eagles or Washington?

view results
  • 50%
    Eagles
    (4 votes)
  • 50%
    Washington
    (4 votes)
8 votes total

Poll

Who will win: Rams or Ravens?

view results
  • 50%
    Rams
    (6 votes)
  • 50%
    Ravens
    (6 votes)
12 votes total

Poll

Who will win: Broncos or Chargers?

view results
  • 12%
    Broncos
    (1 vote)
  • 87%
    Chargers
    (7 votes)
8 votes total

Poll

Who will win: Texans or 49ers?

view results
  • 0%
    Texans
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    49ers
    (8 votes)
8 votes total

Poll

Who will win: Cardinals or Cowboys?

view results
  • 12%
    Cardinals
    (1 vote)
  • 87%
    Cowboys
    (7 votes)
8 votes total

Poll

Who will win: Panthers or Saints?

view results
  • 0%
    Panthers
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Saints
    (8 votes)
8 votes total

Poll

Who will win: Vikings or Packers?

view results
  • 12%
    Vikings
    (1 vote)
  • 87%
    Packers
    (7 votes)
8 votes total

Poll

Who will win: Browns or Steelers?

view results
  • 44%
    Browns
    (4 votes)
  • 55%
    Steelers
    (5 votes)
9 votes total

