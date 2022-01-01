Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 17

There’s only two weeks left in the NFL regular season. As the final home stretch kicks into play this weekend, Week 17 is an opportunity for some teams to clinch playoff spots, keep their postseason hopes alive or play spoiler.
Check out a breakdown of the action from our writers and join in on the action below!
Updated standings:
- Dustin 160-79-1
- Jonas 159-80-1
- Kyle 157-82-1
- Spencer, BB readers 154-85-1
- Vasilis 148-91-1
- Frank 146-93-1
- Josh 143-96-1
Consensus picks —
- Bills > Falcons (BUF -13.5)
- Chiefs > Bengals (KC -5.5)
- Patriots > Jaguars (NE -14.5)
- Buccaneers > Jets (TB -13.5)
- Colts > Raiders (IND -5.5)
- Bears > Giants (CHI -5.5)
- 49ers > Texans (SF -12.5)
- Chargers > Broncos (LAC -5.5)
- Cowboys > Cardinals (DAL -5.5)
- Seahawks > Lions (SEA -6.5)
- Saints > Panthers (NO -6.5)
- Packers > Vikings (GB -6.5)
Lone wolf picks —
Josh is the only writer backing the Ravens to beat the Rams at home (BAL +3.5)
