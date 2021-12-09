Ravens News 12/9: No-Huddle and more

Slow starts are becoming an unwanted theme for the Ravens as of late. They’ve averaged close to three points in the first quarter through 12 games, but it’s been even worse lately. In their last six first quarters, the Ravens have scored nine total points. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said they are looking at options to fix the problem, including implementing a no-huddle offense early in games. “It’s definitely an option,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “It’s definitely something that we have done before among other things. It’s something that’s on the table, for sure.” Quarterback Lamar Jackson likes the no-huddle offense, as he believes it flexes out the defense. According to Sports Info Solutions, Jackson is 18-for-28 with 149 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and has been sacked twice in the no-huddle. When he’s not in the two-minute drill, Jackson is 14-for-18 with 111 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. “It lets us do our thing a little faster,” Jackson said. “We had success when we did it. I don’t know what the challenge may be. If it comes up in a game then I will have an answer. We haven’t had any problems with it.”

Even at 8-4 and atop the AFC North, the Ravens have reached a crossroads of their injury- and drama-filled season. With five weeks remaining, Baltimore has about the same chance to reach the AFC championship game (20.8%) as it does to not make the playoffs (16.6%), according to the projections from ESPN’s Football Power Index. “For anybody ... that’s their story — the challenges that you face,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “It’s never going to be easy. Sometimes it maybe seemed easy and seems easy, and sometimes you get on a roll, but it’s too competitive. Everybody is too good for it to be easy all the time. And he doesn’t expect that -– none of us do. So, we’ve just got to work through it, fight through it and get the job done.” “Lamar Jackson has to be better, too,” Ryan Clark, a former NFL safety and ESPN analyst, said on Get Up. “Lamar Jackson has to get the football out of his hand. Lamar Jackson has to understand where the hot [read] is. I’m not saying that is his fault. But he is part of the blame for this because he’s the quarterback.” “We believe in eight,” Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams said after the 20-19 loss at Pittsburgh, referring to Jackson by his jersey number.

Rank 10 Lamar Jackson 2021 stats: 11 games | 64.0 pct | 2,865 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 16 pass TD | 13 INT | 762 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 6 fumbles The MVP talk feels like a long time ago. Jackson took too many sacks in Pittsburgh (seven!), threw a killer red zone pick and fumbled during his otherwise-sparkling final drive. The running game outside of Lamar has dried up — T.J. Watt didn’t buy that play fake on the two-point conversion — and the Ravens’ defense keeps losing pieces. While there have been some great moments along the way, Lamar’s slump has now lasted longer than his five-game sprint to start the season.