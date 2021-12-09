 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 14

Join the BB staff in picking winners for every game this week!

By Frank Platko
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s hard to believe we’re going on 14 weeks into the NFL season, but it’s even harder to believe that most teams still have five games left on their schedule. That includes all but the four teams on a bye this week — the Colts, Jets, Dolphins and Eagles.

With playoff races beginning to round into form in both the AFC and NFC, a lot of games on the Week 14 slate have big ramifications. Let’s get into it.

Updated standings:

  1. Jonas 127-66-1
  2. Dustin, Kyle 123-70-1
  3. BB readers 122-71-1
  4. Spencer 121-72-1
  5. Frank 114-79-1
  6. Vasilis 113-80-1
  7. Josh 112-81-1

Consensus picks —

  • Titans > Jaguars (TEN -8.5)
  • Chiefs > Raiders (KC -9.5)
  • Seahawks > Texans (SEA -7.5)
  • Broncos > Lions (DEN -7.5)
  • Saints > Jets (NO -6)
  • Chargers > Giants (LAC -10)
  • Packers > Bears (GB -12.5)

Lone wolf picks —

  • Frank is alone in taking the 49ers to beat the Bengals (SF +1); Bills to beat the Buccaneers (BUF +3)
  • Josh is the only writer picking Washington to beat the Cowboys (WFT +4)

Poll

Who will win: Steelers or Vikings?

view results
  • 22%
    Steelers
    (8 votes)
  • 77%
    Vikings
    (27 votes)
35 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Falcons or Panthers?

view results
  • 55%
    Falcons
    (16 votes)
  • 44%
    Panthers
    (13 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Ravens or Browns?

view results
  • 75%
    Ravens
    (24 votes)
  • 25%
    Browns
    (8 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Cowboys or Washington?

view results
  • 44%
    Cowboys
    (13 votes)
  • 55%
    Washington
    (16 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Jaguars or Titans?

view results
  • 10%
    Jaguars
    (3 votes)
  • 89%
    Titans
    (26 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Raiders or Chiefs?

view results
  • 31%
    Raiders
    (9 votes)
  • 68%
    Chiefs
    (20 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Saints or Jets?

view results
  • 72%
    Saints
    (21 votes)
  • 27%
    Jets
    (8 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Seahawks or Texans?

view results
  • 89%
    Seahawks
    (26 votes)
  • 10%
    Texans
    (3 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Lions or Broncos?

view results
  • 21%
    Lions
    (6 votes)
  • 78%
    Broncos
    (22 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Giants or Chargers?

view results
  • 14%
    Giants
    (4 votes)
  • 85%
    Chargers
    (24 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Bills or Buccaneers?

view results
  • 14%
    Bills
    (4 votes)
  • 85%
    Buccaneers
    (23 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: 49ers or Bengals?

view results
  • 65%
    49ers
    (19 votes)
  • 34%
    Bengals
    (10 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Bears or Packers?

view results
  • 11%
    Bears
    (3 votes)
  • 88%
    Packers
    (24 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Rams or Cardinals?

view results
  • 11%
    Rams
    (3 votes)
  • 88%
    Cardinals
    (24 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

