Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 14

It’s hard to believe we’re going on 14 weeks into the NFL season, but it’s even harder to believe that most teams still have five games left on their schedule. That includes all but the four teams on a bye this week — the Colts, Jets, Dolphins and Eagles.
With playoff races beginning to round into form in both the AFC and NFC, a lot of games on the Week 14 slate have big ramifications. Let’s get into it.
Updated standings:
- Jonas 127-66-1
- Dustin, Kyle 123-70-1
- BB readers 122-71-1
- Spencer 121-72-1
- Frank 114-79-1
- Vasilis 113-80-1
- Josh 112-81-1
Consensus picks —
- Titans > Jaguars (TEN -8.5)
- Chiefs > Raiders (KC -9.5)
- Seahawks > Texans (SEA -7.5)
- Broncos > Lions (DEN -7.5)
- Saints > Jets (NO -6)
- Chargers > Giants (LAC -10)
- Packers > Bears (GB -12.5)
Lone wolf picks —
- Frank is alone in taking the 49ers to beat the Bengals (SF +1); Bills to beat the Buccaneers (BUF +3)
- Josh is the only writer picking Washington to beat the Cowboys (WFT +4)
