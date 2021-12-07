Ravens Week 13 Rookie Report: Bateman underutilized, Oweh and Stephens were solid

The Baltimore Ravens had all of the healthy members from their 2021 rookie class active for their 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the defeat, they remain atop the AFC North with an 8-4 record.

Their active list included wide receiver Rashod Bateman, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, offensive guard Ben Cleveland, defensive back Brandon Stephens, and wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

Here’s a breakdown of how the rookies fared in Week 13.

WR Rashod Bateman

The first-round rookie saw his six game streak with at least three receptions snapped even though he was on the field for 45 percent of the Ravens’ total offensive snaps. He didn’t record a single catch and the lone pass that came his way was low and off-target. While Bateman has seen his role reduced somewhat since Sammy Watkins returned to the lineup at full strength, he gets open with regularity but just doesn’t have the ball come his way enough in those instances.

Odafe Oweh

The first-round rookie was one of many Ravens defenders that weren’t able to generate much of a pass rush due to the Steelers’ quick passing game that saw Ben Roethlisberger get the ball out of his hands before they could get upfield. Oweh didn’t log a single pressure event on 21 pass rushing snaps according to Pro Football Focus but did record a pass deflection by batting a ball down and played well against the run. He set a strong edge and showed off his incredible speed by firing laterally down the line of scrimmage to chase down ball carriers before they could gain forward momentum or find a crease to hit.

Highest-graded #Ravens in Week 13 (min. 25 snaps):



1️⃣ Odafe Oweh, EDGE- 76.6

2️⃣ Patrick Ricard, FB- 73.0

3️⃣ Sammy Watkins, WR- 70.6

4️⃣ Brandon Stephens, S- 67.9

5️⃣ Kevin Zietler, OG- 65.5 pic.twitter.com/KGEKMo5PXC — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) December 6, 2021

OG Ben Cleveland

The third round rookie served as a backup for a third straight week since returning from injured reserve. He didn’t see a single snap on offense despite some of the struggles of Ben Powers in pass protection and run blocking at times. Cleveland played just three snaps on special teams again, blocking for both field goals and the lone extra-point attempt.

DB Brandon Stephens

The third-round rookie had a solid all-around outing both from a tackling and coverage standpoint in his sixth career start and fourth straight since taking over as the starting free safety. According to PFF, he only gave up two receptions for nine yards combined on 26 coverage snaps. He left the game with an injury just before halftime but returned on the defense’s second drive of the third quarter and finished second on the team in total tackles with seven including five solos.

WR Tylan Wallace

The fourth-round rookie played just one snap on offense and wasn’t targeted but continued to see his most extensive playing time on special teams. Wallace was active on both kick coverage units and combined with long snapper Nick Moore to tackle Steelers’ returner Ray-Ray McCloud on the Ravens’ first punt of the second quarter.