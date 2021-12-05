Ravens vs. Steelers Week 13: Inactives and Game Thread

The first of two meetings between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is just under 90 minutes away. As such, both teams have released their inactives list.
Today’s inactives vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/T3a40ctr8p— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2021
The Ravens, for once, aren’t missing numerous starters and stuffing the inactives list. They will be low on depth in the secondary but they do get back cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Jimmy Smith for this game.
Nick Boyle, who hadn’t practiced all week, was expected to miss today’s game. Hopefully there hasn’t been a setback in his return. There hasn’t been word on why he’s been missing practice or what he’s dealing with.
The Steelers inactives list includes:
- QB Dwayne Haskins
- CB Joe Haden
- RB Anthony McFarland
- DT Carlos Davis
- DT Isaiah Buggs
The absence of Haden could open up the passing attack for the Ravens. However, they are at full strength along the defensive front. Both linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward are active for today’s game.
