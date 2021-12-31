Ravens vs Rams: Injury Report

The Baltimore Ravens will come into their must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams healthier than they were last week but that isn’t saying a whole lot considering they’ve been decimated by injuries all season long and will still be shorthanded in the secondary.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable for the third straight week and even though Head Coach John Harbaugh said he “has a chance” to suit up this Sunday, it’s unlikely we’ll see him play after only practicing Wednesday albeit gingerly and on a limited basis. Backup Tyler Huntley was activated from the COVID-19/Reserve list on Thursday and is in line to make his third career start.

The Rams are coming into this matchup in better shape than the Ravens as their injury report features no players that have been declared out or are even listed doubtful to play. Here is the full injury report and game statuses for the Week 17 interconference showdown with playoff implications for both teams.

Baltimore Ravens

OUT

CB Anthony Averett - The fourth-year pro missed practice all week and will not be suiting up on Sunday as he deals with a ribs/chest injury he suffered against the Bengals last week.

OG Ben Powers - The third-year pro will miss his third straight game with a foot injury, leaving the door open for rookie Ben Cleveland to make his third straight start.

DOUBTFUL:

OLB Odafe Oweh - The rookie edge defender could miss his first game of the season with a foot injury that caused him to sit out of practice all week. He is second on the team in sacks this year with five and his absence would be sorely missed in a game where the Ravens’s pass rush needs to be full throttle.

QUESTIONABLE

QB Lamar Jackson - The former league MVP has only practiced once since suffering a ankle injury on Dec. 12 and will likely miss his third straight game.

WR Devin Duvernay - The second-year pro and 2021 Pro Bowler is set to make his return to the lineup after missing last week with a ankle injury. He sat out of practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and participated fully on Friday.

FB Patrick Ricard - The three-time Pro Bowler could be set to make his return after missing the last three games with a knee injury. He sat out practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Ricard is an integral piece of the Ravens’ rushing attack as a blocker and is a underrated underneath weapon in the passing game.

WR Marquise Brown - The third-year pro missed the last two days of practice on Thursday and Friday with a non-COVID-related illness but is still expected to play.

OLB Daelin Hayes - The rookie outside linebacker was added to the injury report after being a limited participant with a knee injury. He was activated from injured reserve just ahead of last week’s game but still didn’t suit up and was inactive. If Oweh isn’t able to play, Hayes will certainly be active and heavily involved in the rotation on the edge.

RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST

TE Josh Oliver - The third year pro could miss his second straight game on since being placed on the list last Thursday but he still has a chance to come off it ahead of the game if he clears protocols.

Los Angeles Rams

QUESTIONABLE

S Taylor Rapp (Shoulder)

DL Greg Gaines (Hand)

OLB Leonard Floyd (Ankle)

RB Cam Akers (Achilles)

RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST

RB Raymond Calais