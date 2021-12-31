Ravens place OL Tyre Phillips on injured reserve

The season of Baltimore Ravens’ second-year offensive lineman Tyre Phillips is likely over unless the team makes the playoffs. He could possibly return at a later date but was placed on injured reserve Thursday bringing the teams total on the list to 13.

We have placed G/T Tyre Phillips on Injured Reserve.https://t.co/vNZwe8mHTF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 30, 2021

He suffered a knee injury in Week 15 that sidelined him in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and caused him to miss practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, before the Ravens shut him down. This marked his second knee injury of the season. The first occurred in Week 1 and required him to get carted off the field and miss four straight games before returning in Week 6.

Phillips was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. As he did in his rookie year, he’s played and started a handful of games at both offensive guard and tackle in 2021. He opened the season as the starting left guard and started four games at right tackle in place of Patrick Mekari when he missed time with two different injuries.

While he has filled in admirably at tackle when called upon in spot duty, he is best suited on the inside at guard. The Ravens have rookie third-rounder Ben Cleveland who has started the last two games at left guard and has looked good. They also veteran David Sharpe as the backup to Mekari if needed over the next two weeks.