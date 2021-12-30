Roundtable Reactions: Ravens sign OL Patrick Mekari to a 3-year extension

The Ravens just signed offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a three-year contract extension. Below, you’ll find the Baltimore Beatdown reactions to the news.

An undrafted free agent that has earned starting reps at center, guard and tackle is nothing short of extraordinary. Patrick Mekari has been every cliché you can offer about “blue-collar.” Works hard, grinds and has earned his keep. For goodness’ sake, he’s signing his contract in a blue mechanics shirt and a cast on his opposite arm.

This is the perfect outfit for an offensive lineman to sign a contract extension in.



Patrick Mekari is wearing a blue mechanic's shirt with his name on it, plus the cast on his hand. A+ football guy.@RossTuckerNFL @BaldyNFL pic.twitter.com/nT6MUMo5sH — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 30, 2021

I love this signing for Mekari and the Ravens; it’s awesome to see the hard work by Mekari get rewarded. —Kyle P. Barber

Mekari has done nothing but help the Ravens offensive line in any way he can. Taking snaps at center, guard and tackle as a relatively overlooked UDFA who had a studly career at CAL, Mekari has overcome naysayers who say he’s too small, his arms aren’t long enough and imply he can’t play tackle. With toughness, quickness, technical refinement and gazelle like feet, Mekari has worked his way into the fabric of the Baltimore Ravens for the foreseeable future. This will be the first of many moves along the offensive line leading up to next season. —Spencer Schultz

Another foresight move by GM Eric DeCosta to lock up a versatile player that can play all five positions on the offensive line fore the foreseeable future. The former undrafted free agent out of San Diego has been indispensable piece of the unit as starter and key backup since his rookie year including taking over at center down the stretch in his first two years and at right tackle for most of this season. What he lacks in arm length and other favorable physical measurables, he makes up for with positional versatility, being technically sound, having good hand placement and swift feet to fire off the ball and get himself into position to make his blocks more often than not. —Joshua Reed

The Ravens have found another UDFA gem in Mekari who’s found a role as a five tool (and really five position) player along the offensive line. For a unit that’s struggled so much this year thanks in part to the domino effect caused by the loss of Ronnie Stanley, Mekari has been a bright spot when healthy. Add him in to the mix of those who will be competing to start at right tackle in 2022 for the Ravens. —Jake Louque

Patrick Mekari is the rare player who can play just about any position along the offensive line at a solid level. Mekari has played well at right tackle this season, and while it’s unclear if he is the long term answer there, he has proven his value and earned this new contract after starting as an undrafted rookie in the NFL. Another excellent find for Baltimore. —Dustin Cox