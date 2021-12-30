Ravens sign versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a 3-year contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens have announced they’ve signed versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a three-year contract extension.

We have signed OL Patrick Mekari to a three-year contract extension running through the 2024 season.

Baltimore Ravens

Mekari, 24-years old, has become one of the best players on the Ravens’ offense amid the injury-riddled season. Even Mekari has been battling injury throughout the season. However, General Manager Eric DeCosta and the Ravens’ front office found Mekari fit to play as a Raven for the next three years with his versatility allowing him to fill in at center, guard and right tackle.

“We are excited to sign Patrick Mekari to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said. “Pat is an easy decision. He’s tough and gritty, smart, versatile and a five-position player who does everything the right way. Congratulations to Pat and his family, and thank you for playing like a Raven.”

Patrick Mekari — Baltimore Ravens

Versatility has been the associated term with Mekari. During the 2021 season, he’s become the Ravens starting right tackle after the loss of left tackle Ronnie Stanley moved Alejandro Villanueva to the left side. In 2020, He logged 229 snaps at right guard and 32 at right tackle before becoming the Ravens’ starting center through Weeks 11-16. He was also the starting center in 2020 from Week 12 through Week 17.

Mekari has been a player to answer the call at three different positions through three seasons and it’s clear the team enjoys both his versatility and his play. He’s been a part of some of the best rushing attacks with the Ravens these past few years and contributed heavily in their success.