Ravens activate Tyler Huntley and 2 others from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The good news continued to roll in for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday as they gear up for a two-game homestand to close out the regular season. They activated second-year pros Tyler Huntley and Justin Madubuike as well as veteran safety Tony Jefferson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

With former league MVP Lamar Jackson returning to practice this week but still looking noticeably hobbled, Huntley’s activation is the most vital of the bunch. If Jackson isn’t ready to go by Sunday, he will miss his third straight game and the 2020 undrafted free agent will be called upon to make his third career start. He was impressive in his first and fantastic in his second two weeks ago, when he nearly led the Ravens to a comeback upset against the Green Bay Packers.

Madubuike has appeared in 13 games this year including 10 starts and the 2020 third-round pick has had a strong season in his first year as a full-time starter. He has recorded career highs across the board with 32 total tackles including seven for a loss, two sacks, five quarterback hits, and his first two career pass deflections. Madubuike has played especially well over the last month even if the overall team success doesn’t reflect it.

Jefferson is coming off one of the best games by a Ravens defensive back of the entire season in just his second back with the franchise. He will revert to the practice squad now that he has been activated. Against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, Jefferson led the team with 10 total tackles including one for a loss, a sack, a quarterback hit, and a clutch pass deflection that caused a touchdown to be overturned.

These activations leave third-year tight end, Josh Oliver, as the only player left on the list and he will likely come off ahead of Sunday’s game as well. He has appeared in 13 games this season and has hauled in eight of his 14 targets for 65 yards and four first downs.