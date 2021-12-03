Ravens vs. Steelers: Injury Report

It’s rivalry week! The Ravens look to win their third game in a row, but the injury report continues to be an issue for Baltimore. The secondary is still weak and defensive starters continue to appear on the report with injuries, including Marlon Humphrey, Patrick Queen, and others.

Note*

DNP = Did Not Participate, LP = Limited Participant, FP = Full Participant

OT Cedric Ogbuehi: DNP, OUT (Thigh)

WR Miles Boykin: DNP, OUT (Finger)

TE Nick Boyle: DNP, questionable (Knee)

Boyle’s knee, which stopped him from playing at the start of the season, once again has become an issue for the valuable blocker.

CB Marlon Humphrey: DNP, questionable (Illness)

OLB Odafe Oweh: LP, questionable (Shoulder)

CB Chris Westry: LP, questionable (Thigh)

Westry is yet another cornerback on the list, as that position group continues to be hit hard by injuries and illness.

CB Tavon Young: LP, questionable (Illness)

CB Anthony Averett: LP, questionable (Shoulder/Ankle)

OLB Jaylon Ferguson: DNP, questionable (Illness)

OL Patrick Mekari: FP, questionable (Ankle)

LB Patrick Queen: FP, questionable (Rib)

Queen, who has put together great performances in recent weeks, is not guaranteed to play this Sunday.

CB Jimmy Smith: DNP, questionable (Neck)

FB Patrick Ricard: FP, questionable (Foot/Thigh)

DE Isaiah Buggs: DNP, OUT (Ankle)

CB Joe Haden: DNP, OUT (Foot)

The Steelers will be without starting cornerback Joe Haden, who didn’t practice all week due to a foot injury.

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk: DNP (Illness)

DT Cameron Heyward: DNP (Illness)

Another potential huge blow for Pittsburgh, as defensive veteran Cameron Heyward was placed on the injury report for the first time this season.

QB Ben Roethlisberger: FP (Pectoral/Right Shoulder)

OL Trai Turner: FP (Coaches Decision)

OL Zach Banner: FP (Illness)

WR Chase Claypool: FP (Toe)

LS Christian Kuntz: FP (Hip)

TE Pat Freiermuth: FP (Concussion)

CB Arthur Maulet: FP (Quadricep)