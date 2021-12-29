Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens continued to have more positive developments on the injury/COVID front on Wednesday. In addition to activating five defenders of the reserve COVID-19 list, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson took the practice field for the first time in nearly three weeks.

is back on the practice field‼️ pic.twitter.com/TCaPQsZ4G9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 29, 2021

The Ravens’ star suffered a low ankle sprain/bone bruise on Dec. 12 in the first half of the team’s Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He missed the remainder of that game and sat out the last two weeks as the team dropped both games to the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters in his press conference earlier on Wednesday that he anticipated to see Jackson on the practice field later that afternoon and he was, albeit on a limited basis, and was sighted still moving gingerly on his ailing ankle.

Lamar Jackson (right ankle injury) returned to practice Wednesday but moved with a pronounced limp pic.twitter.com/KRWeGm6GCg — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 29, 2021

Harbaugh is “really hopeful” for Jackson’s chances of making his long-awaited return to the starting lineup this Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams come to town. The Ravens are fighting for their playoff lives with two games left in the regular season and they will need to win both along and get some outside help to punch their ticket to the postseason.

“I really want to see him out there on Sunday. I know the fans do. I know most of all, Lamar does,” Harbaugh said. “You can’t make a promise.”

With second-year pro Tyler Huntley still on the reserve COVID list, Jackson and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson are the only quarterbacks currently on the active roster. Johnson started in Week 16 and Huntley finished the Browns game and started in Week 15. The Ravens have lost four straight games for the first time since 2016 and would greatly benefit from getting their best player back for the must-win game in an interconference matchup.