Justin Houston and three more defenders return from COVID-19 list

The Ravens got back some reinforcements prior to Wednesday’s practice.

Outside linebacker Justin Houston, along with safety Geno Stone and a pair of inside linebackers, Chris Board and Kristian Welch, have all returned from the Ravens’ COVID-19/Reserve list.

This is great news as just a day prior it was announced that outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was placed on the COVID-19 list. Bowser has been a staple of the Ravens’ defensive front and if he is unable to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Houston’s presence could mitigate some of the loss.

Stone’s return is also good news as the Ravens’ secondary was significantly thinned down prior to the Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and suffered two injuries to defensive backs during the contest.

Hopefully, this is all the news released regarding COVID-19 news today, though players are still testing frequently and the NFL has seen a significant outbreak these past few weeks.

Two more Ravens also returned to the practice squad as offensive lineman David Sharpe and quarterback Chris Streveler returned from the COVID-19 list.