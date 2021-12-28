Ravens place Tyus Bowser and Ar’Darius Washington on COVID-19 list, Chris Westry returns to active roster

It appears the Ravens’ COVID-19 situation has not ceased as two more players land on the COVID-19 list; outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and defensive back Ar’Darius Washington have been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. This puts Bowser’s availability in question for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, which is already a defense ailing from absences.

In a little bit of good news, cornerback Chris Westry was activated from the COVID-19 list. The Ravens will certainly need him as they face the Rams’ overwhelming passing attack that includes wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who needs 231 receiving yards to break the NFL record for single-season receiving yards set by Calvin “Megatron” Johnson in 2012 (1,964 yards).

The Ravens also released quarterback Kenji Bahar and defensive back Blake Countess from the practice squad. This is speculation, but it could be a good sign that one or both of Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley could return this week, as it’s unlikely the Ravens would practice with only one quarterback with Chris Streveler, the teams’ practice squad quarterback, also out with COVID-19.