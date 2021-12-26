Ravens vs. Bengals final: 5 Winners and 3 Losers

The game looked close in the beginning, as the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) took a 7-3 lead on quarterback Josh Johnson’s first drive leading to a Rashod Bateman touchdown, but the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) offense put points on the board with every drive besides the last, where they knelt in victory formation to end the contest 41-21.

Winners

Josh Johnson — On incredibly short notice, Johnson led this team admirably, going 28-of-40 passing for 304 yards and two touchdowns. In the end, Johnson threw an interception, one of only a few mistakes made in this game and did incredible work.

Mark Andrews — The best tight end in football. Third-straight game with over 100 yards and scored his fourth touchdown in three games, putting his season total at nine.

Isaiah Mack — Sacked Joe Burrow twice (with one called back for off-setting 12-men on the field penalties) as a call-up defensive lineman. Excellent work by Mack, who is now on his fourth NFL team in three seasons.

Rashod Bateman — All of his receptions came in one drive— the first offensive drive for the Ravens, but that drive ended in Bateman’s first NFL touchdown. Finally, one for the rookie.

Patrick Queen — Played great football early in the game. A tackle for loss and some solid pass coverage in the back of the endzone one-on-one and didn’t draw a flag.

Losers*

*= This title does not mean these players are losers. They played a poor game. It happens to the best of them.

Cornerbacks — Practice squad call-ups and in-week signings were asked to face off against Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. This is a matchup they are disadvantaged and it resulted in as much.

Pass Coverage — As a whole, the unit couldn’t stop Joe Burrow and the receiving talent. This was an ugly game. Rather than go through every name, we’ll just cite the group.

Postseason chances — The Ravens caught a bit of a break with the LA Chargers suffering a defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans, 41-29, but it’s still bleak. They likely need to win the next two games, with the first being against the Los Angeles Rams.