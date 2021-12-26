Ravens vs. Bengals Week 16 Inactives and Game Thread

The Ravens are in Cincinnati, Ohio, to face off against the Bengals (8-6). This is a significant game for the Ravens if they hope to control their post-season destiny in the final three-game stretch, but the inactives list shows they’re not playing at full strength.

Multiple names on the list are key offensive contributors including Lamar Jackson, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, fullback Patrick Ricard and offensive guards Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips.

Here’s a better scope of the current state of the Ravens’ roster.

Here's another look at how much has changed since Week 1 for the Ravens, who have hit hard by injuries and now COVID.



Out

Questionable

Returning from COVID list

To make matters worse, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley tested positive for COVID yesterday and was placed on the COVID/Reserve list. The new starting quarterback is Josh Johnson, with practice squad call-up and re-signed player from this offseason, Kenji Bahar, being the backup.

For the Bengals, their inactives include:

DE Khalid Kareem

CB Vernon Hargreaves III

RB Trayveon Williams

WR Trenton Irwin

LB Logan Wilson

OT Fred Johnson

This is most certainly going to be an uphill battle if the Ravens hope to defeat the Bengals today and keep pace for the division crown.

