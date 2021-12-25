Ravens place QB Tyler Huntley on COVID-19 Reserve List

According to multiple reports, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is the latest player to test positive for the virus and has landed on the COVID-19 Reserve List.

#Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is headed to the COVID-19 reserve list, per me and @AKinkhabwala. Sick yesterday, now on the list today. He’s out for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2021

The second-year signal-caller was slated to make his second-straight start and third of the season in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional matchup with massive playoff implications. Starter Lamar Jackson has missed the last two weeks of practice with an ankle injury and will not be playing against the Bengals.

The #Ravens announce that QB Lamar Jackson will not travel with the team. He’s out on Sunday for sure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2021

With both Jackson and Huntley out, veteran Josh Johnson is expected to be the starter.

The Ravens signed Johnson off the New York Jets practice squad on Dec. 16 and while this is his second stint with the team, it will be his first seeing action in the regular season. He was with the team for the 2016 preseason and played well before getting released in the final round of cuts. Johnson saw his most extensive action of the 2021 season in Week 9 with the Jets where he carved up the Indianapolis Colts defense for 317 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception after entering the game in relief of an injured Mike White.

Rapoport also reported that the Ravens are bringing back undrafted rookie and Baltimore native Kenji Bahar to the practice squad to serve as Johnson’s backup on a COVID elevation. Bahar spent the summer and part of the preseason with the Ravens after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth.