Ravens at Bengals: Injury Report

The Ravens will come into the most important game left of their season short-handed, once again. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is still questionable and likely not playing after missing practice well week. Backup Tyler Huntley is also listed on the injury report with a non-COVID related illness.

Cincinnati’s injury report is much shorter than Baltimore’s, as is their Reserve/COVID-19 list. Here is the full injry report and game statuses for the Week 16 matchup that could likely decide the winner of the AFC North.

OUT:

G Ben Powers (Foot)

DOUBTFUL:

WR Devin Duvernay (Ankle)

OT Tyre Phillips (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

DT Calais Campbell (Thigh)

QB Tyler Huntley (Illness)

QB Lamar Jackson (Ankle)

OL Patrick Mekari (Hand)

OLB Odafe Oweh (Illness)

FB Patrick Ricard (Knee)

S Brandon Stephens (Illness)

RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST:

LB Chris Board

S Chuck Clark

C Trystan Colon

OLB Justin Houston

DT Justin Madabuike

LB Pernell McPhee

TE Josh Oliver

CB Jimmy Smith

S Geno Stone

WR Sammy Watkins

ILB Kristian Welch

CB Chris Westry

QUESTIONABLE:

DE Khalid Kareem

G Hakeem Adeniji

OT Fred Johnson

RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST:

CB Chidobe Awuzie

WR Mike Thomas