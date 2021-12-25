Ravens at Bengals: Injury Report

The Ravens will come into the most important game left of their season short-handed, once again. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is still questionable and likely not playing after missing practice well week. Backup Tyler Huntley is also listed on the injury report with a non-COVID related illness.
Cincinnati’s injury report is much shorter than Baltimore’s, as is their Reserve/COVID-19 list. Here is the full injry report and game statuses for the Week 16 matchup that could likely decide the winner of the AFC North.
Baltimore Ravens —
OUT:
G Ben Powers (Foot)
DOUBTFUL:
WR Devin Duvernay (Ankle)
OT Tyre Phillips (Knee)
QUESTIONABLE:
DT Calais Campbell (Thigh)
QB Tyler Huntley (Illness)
QB Lamar Jackson (Ankle)
OL Patrick Mekari (Hand)
OLB Odafe Oweh (Illness)
FB Patrick Ricard (Knee)
S Brandon Stephens (Illness)
RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST:
LB Chris Board
S Chuck Clark
C Trystan Colon
OLB Justin Houston
DT Justin Madabuike
LB Pernell McPhee
TE Josh Oliver
CB Jimmy Smith
S Geno Stone
WR Sammy Watkins
ILB Kristian Welch
CB Chris Westry
Cincinnati Bengals —
QUESTIONABLE:
DE Khalid Kareem
G Hakeem Adeniji
OT Fred Johnson
RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST:
CB Chidobe Awuzie
WR Mike Thomas
Loading comments...