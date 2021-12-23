Ravens have 5 players named to 2022 Pro Bowl

After a couple of days of sneak peeks and slow trickles, the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters were released on Wednesday and the Baltimore Ravens had five players make the AFC roster. Four of the five have already made at least one Pro Bowl but second-year wide receiver Devin Duvernay made the first of his career as a return specialist.

Your Ravens Pro Bowlers❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/gjvPrnFJQ9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 23, 2021

QB Lamar Jackson:

The former league MVP has earned his second career Pro Bowl bid in three years with his amazing play for most of the season to date. Before his recent rough patch and ankle sprain, Jackson was lighting up the league and carrying the team on his back with his herculean efforts. He leads all quarterbacks in rushing with 767 yards and ranks 10th in combined yards (pass+rush) with 3,649 despite missing two full games and nearly three full quarters of a third. His seven games with at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards are the most in the league by three and ties his the all-time single-season record that he tied in 2019 and was originally set by Randall Cunningham in 1990.

“Like I always say, any individual award is actually a team award. Without my brothers in this locker room and our great coaches, something like this wouldn’t be possible. I’m grateful to everyone who voted for me – fans, players around the AFC and opposing coaches. There have been ups and downs along the way this season, but ultimately, I am honored and excited to be one of the players who represents Baltimore in the Pro Bowl. And of course, a special shoutout to ‘Duv’ [Duvernay], ‘Money Mark’ [Andrews], ‘Tuck’ [Tucker] and ‘Pro Bowl Pat’ [Ricard]. Those guys are phenomenal players – the best at what they do – and I couldn’t be prouder to be their teammate.”

The colts had no answers for Lamar Jackson during the 4th Q and OT. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/INV9Tn1ZDB — (@NewEraZach_) October 14, 2021

TE Mark Andrews: Starter

Like Jackson, this marks his second career Pro Bowl in the last three seasons dating back to his breakout 2019 campaign. He has truly ascended to the top of the elite class at his position to the point, some argue that he is on the verge of surpassing Travis Kelce for the No. 1 spot. He became the first Ravens pass-catcher to record 1,000-plus yards and still has three more games to add on to his gaudy total. Andrews has taken his game to the next level from a complete skillset standpoint with the way he has improved as a blocker and further elevated his prowess as a receiving threat. He leads the Ravens and ranks second among all tight ends in receiving yards and touchdowns with 1,062 yards and eight scores on 85 catches, all of which are career highs.

“What makes football so special is that it’s the ultimate team game. When you receive an honor like this, it’s because of all the people who battle alongside and support you. I’m blessed to be named to the Pro Bowl again, but it wouldn’t be possible without my teammates, coaches, training staff and amazing family. I’m also grateful for our incredible fans; they energize and inspire us each week. As I’ve always said, there’s no place I’d rather be than in Baltimore, so I share this honor with everyone who is a part of – and cheers for – our team.”

FB Patrick Ricard: Starter

This marks the former converted defensive lineman’s third straight Pro Bowl as he continues to be one of the best players at his position in the entire league. He is a devastating blocker in the run game that helps open up creases, lanes, and gaping holes at times for Jackson and the other ball carriers. Ricard has seen his role as pass catcher grow in 2021 having already recorded a career-high 63 receiving yards on just eight receptions in 12 games.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to not only play the game I love, but to do so alongside my incredible teammates and our great coaches. This Pro Bowl recognition is as much theirs as it is mine, because we’re all in this together and constantly sacrifice for one another. I’m also extremely appreciative of my family, especially my wife, Hayley, Exclusive Sports Group and my friends for their never-ending support and love. None of this would be possible without them. Lastly, to everyone who voted for this award – especially our awesome fans – thank you! The Ravens Flock is second to none, and I am proud to be one of our players representing Baltimore in the Pro Bowl.”

FULLBACK TD ON FOURTH DOWN



Patrick Ricard pic.twitter.com/jNpCK588S8 — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) November 7, 2021

K Justin Tucker: Starter

It is hard to believe that the future Hall of Famer is only making the fifth Pro Bowl in his entire illustrious career but at least this year marks his third straight. Tucker remains the most accurate kicker of all time with a career mark of 90.9 percent that he has improved by converting 93.5 percent of his kicks this year. He has gone 29-of-31 so far in 2021 including being a perfect 6-of-6 on attempts of 50 yards or more yards and has yet to miss a kick in the second half or overtime.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be voted into the Pro Bowl by the players, coaches and fans across the league. The individual recognition is very special, but it pales in comparison to the amazing moments we have been able to create and share as a team this year. I owe much of my own success to Nick Moore, who has executed his job at the highest level with great consistency, and Sam Koch, who remains the best punter and holder in football. We are all grateful to come to work each day together and to be coached by the best in the business in Chris Horton, Randy Brown and TJ Weist. Last but not least, big shoutout to the Ravens Flock! We are blessed with the best fans in football, and I am so proud to call Baltimore home.”

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?!



JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

RS Devin Duvernay: Starter

The 2020 third-round pick made his first career Pro Bowl by being one of the most potent returners in the league in 2021. His 360 punt return yards and 14.4-yard punt return average each rank first in the entire NFL. He ranks fourth in total return yards with 901 which includes 541 on kickoffs. Duvernay has the most punt returns of 20-plus yards in the NFL with six which also ties second-most in a single season in franchise history.

“This is what you work for – to keep getting better and to put yourself in a position like this. I just want to give a big shoutout to my coaches and my teammates on the return units for helping me get here. I told Coach Chris [Horton] how much I appreciate him believing in me, back to last year, putting me in a position to be successful. Thank you to all the coaches – Coach [John] Harbaugh, Randy [Brown] and T.J. [Weist] – for being patient with me and teaching me how to do things. All of my teammates have been tremendous, and I appreciate them for always believing in me and having my back. I go as they go, and that’s how I look at it. To see that I have earned the respect of my peers around the league, and that they see what I’m capable of, it means a lot. I want to leave my mark on this league and just continue to show other teams that I can be a threat.”