Ravens News 12/23: AFCN Showdown and more

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-6) Previous rank: 12 Week 15 result: Lost to the Packers, 31-30 Our gift to you: A healthy Lamar Jackson. Yes, backup Tyler Huntley has played well in the last two weeks. And, yes, Jackson was struggling even before suffering an ankle injury early in a Week 14 loss to the Browns. But Baltimore can only be the best version of itself if the 2019 MVP is under center down the stretch. The Ravens are facing a massive game against the 8-6 Bengals on Sunday. Jackson is 5-2 in his career as a starter against Cincinnati with 11 touchdowns (nine passing, two rushing) and three turnovers. Let’s gift NFL fans a battle of young quarterbacks worth watching Sunday.

AFC North is Bengals’ to lose It’s seemed to me for quite some time that the Bengals were the best team in the AFC North – an AFC North that looks patently mediocre rather than special. And I still believe Cincy will win that division, and could take a major step in that direction hosting the wounded Ravens on Sunday. The last time the Bengals and Ravens met, in Baltimore on Week 7, it was one-sided. The Bengals scored 28 unanswered points in the second half of that game to cement a 41-17 blowout, and it’s the way they did it that makes me think it will be more of the same in the rematch. Cincy adjusted its protections for some A-gap blitzes at halftime of that game, and they destroyed the Ravens with a downfield attack in the second half. With three receivers who all could be the star, tight ends who gave the Ravens fits in the first game, and pass catching running backs, this could be a bad combination for Baltimore. The Bengals offensive line has some issues, and we’ll have to see if this young team is ready to mature and win big games like this at home after slip ups against the Chargers and 49ers, but I could certainly see them making a statement here.

GH: The way Ja’Marr Chase went off against the Ravens back in October for 201 yards, is that kind of the dividing line when teams started to cover you guys differently? ZT: I don’t know that. Baltimore has always had a lot of faith in their corners. Especially when those guys are healthy and they’ve got a good group. They play a lot of man coverage and that’s won them a lot of games. We were able to make some plays that led to some big ones and Ja’Marr was able to do that, too. I don’t know that other teams played us differently because of that game. It’s hard for me to say. Not everybody’s got the strength in the secondary that Baltimore has, so it’s hard to say. GH: Have you acquired an appreciation for Ravens head coach John Harbaugh? ZT: They’ve been as consistent as any team in this league for a really long time. Certainly since he’s been there. He’s always got his guys ready to play. They’ve got an identity and they stick with it and their players clearly believe in what they’re doing in all three phases and that’s a lot of credit to the head coach.

The Ravens allowed five sacks in the Bengals 41-17 victory in Week 7. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is a game-wrecker with 13 sacks and Sam Hubbard has managed 7.5 sacks. Baltimore managed 390 yards of offense in that first game but was shut out in the fourth quarter. The Ravens need to control the game to keep the Bengals’ offense off the field. The Bengals completely dominated the Ravens in that first game, racking up 520 yards of offense. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns. The Ravens need to keep him under pressure. Ja’Marr Chase had 201 yards receiving against Marlon Humphrey, who has since suffered a season-ending injury. Anthony Averett will be tasked with stopping Chase. The other Cincinnati receivers, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, also can create matchup problems. The Bengals are equally adept at running the ball with Joe Mixon, who has 1,094 yards rushing. Prediction Ravens 28, Bengals 26