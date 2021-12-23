Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 16

A COVID-infused Week 15 in the NFL was predictably, well, unpredictable. Three games originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were postponed to Monday and Tuesday, which is very reminiscent of exactly around this time a year ago.

Unfortunately, a number of teams have continued to place players on the COVID-19/Reserve list this week, again making many games difficult to predict. Nevertheless, our weekly game picks segment treks on. From division titles up for grabs and playoff implications, there’s a lot on the line in Week 16.

Join the fun below!

Updated standings:

Jonas 149-74-1 Dustin 147-76-1 Kyle 145-78-1 Spencer 143-80-1 BB readers 142-81-1 Vasilis, Frank 136-87-1 Josh 132-91-1

Consensus picks —

Packers > Browns (GB -7.5)

Chargers > Texans (LAC -9.5)

Rams > Vikings (LAR -2.5)

Eagles > Giants (PHI -9.5)

Buccaneers > Panthers (TB -10.5)

Seahawks > Bears (SEA -6.5)

Chiefs > Steelers (KC -7.5)

Cowboys > Washington (DAL -9.5)

Our writers are in agreement on a number of games this week, starting with Saturday’s matchup between the Packers and Browns — where Green Bay is a 7.5-point favorite at home. The Packers clinched the NFC North title with last week’s win over the Ravens.

Other unanimously-picked teams favored by more than a touchdown include the Chargers, Eagles, Buccaneers, Chiefs and Cowboys. The Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys are all 9.5-point favorites over their respective opponents and are jostling for playoff positioning.

The Rams, favored by 2.5 points over the Vikings, are looking for a third straight victory to keep pace in the NFC West — something all of our staff sees happening. Another NFC West team, the Seahawks, are a near-touchdown favorite in their matchup against a reeling Bears squad that has lost three games in a row.

Kansas City is currently a 7.5-point favorite over the Steelers, a line that could certainly move with the statuses of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill up in the air. The Chiefs have won seven games in a row to seize control of the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Poll Who will win: 49ers or Titans? 49ers

Titans vote view results 100% 49ers (12 votes)

0% Titans (0 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Browns or Packers? Browns

Packers vote view results 0% Browns (0 votes)

100% Packers (13 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Colts or Cardinals? Colts

Cardinals vote view results 69% Colts (9 votes)

30% Cardinals (4 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Giants or Eagles? Giants

Eagles vote view results 0% Giants (0 votes)

100% Eagles (10 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Rams or Vikings? Rams

Vikings vote view results 60% Rams (6 votes)

40% Vikings (4 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Bills or Patriots? Bills

Patriots vote view results 41% Bills (5 votes)

58% Patriots (7 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Buccaneers or Panthers? Buccaneers

Panthers vote view results 70% Buccaneers (7 votes)

30% Panthers (3 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Jaguars or Jets? Jaguars

Jets vote view results 20% Jaguars (2 votes)

80% Jets (8 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Lions or Falcons? Lions

Falcons vote view results 50% Lions (5 votes)

50% Falcons (5 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Chargers or Texans? Chargers

Texans vote view results 81% Chargers (9 votes)

18% Texans (2 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Ravens or Bengals? Ravens

Bengals vote view results 56% Ravens (9 votes)

43% Bengals (7 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Bears or Seahawks? Bears

Seahawks vote view results 11% Bears (1 vote)

88% Seahawks (8 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Steelers or Chiefs? Steelers

Chiefs vote view results 0% Steelers (0 votes)

100% Chiefs (11 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Broncos or Raiders? Broncos

Raiders vote view results 11% Broncos (1 vote)

88% Raiders (8 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Washington or Cowboys? Washington

Cowboys vote view results 11% Washington (1 vote)

88% Cowboys (8 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now