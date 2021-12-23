Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 16

A COVID-infused Week 15 in the NFL was predictably, well, unpredictable. Three games originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were postponed to Monday and Tuesday, which is very reminiscent of exactly around this time a year ago.
Unfortunately, a number of teams have continued to place players on the COVID-19/Reserve list this week, again making many games difficult to predict. Nevertheless, our weekly game picks segment treks on. From division titles up for grabs and playoff implications, there’s a lot on the line in Week 16.
Updated standings:
- Jonas 149-74-1
- Dustin 147-76-1
- Kyle 145-78-1
- Spencer 143-80-1
- BB readers 142-81-1
- Vasilis, Frank 136-87-1
- Josh 132-91-1
Consensus picks —
- Packers > Browns (GB -7.5)
- Chargers > Texans (LAC -9.5)
- Rams > Vikings (LAR -2.5)
- Eagles > Giants (PHI -9.5)
- Buccaneers > Panthers (TB -10.5)
- Seahawks > Bears (SEA -6.5)
- Chiefs > Steelers (KC -7.5)
- Cowboys > Washington (DAL -9.5)
Our writers are in agreement on a number of games this week, starting with Saturday’s matchup between the Packers and Browns — where Green Bay is a 7.5-point favorite at home. The Packers clinched the NFC North title with last week’s win over the Ravens.
Other unanimously-picked teams favored by more than a touchdown include the Chargers, Eagles, Buccaneers, Chiefs and Cowboys. The Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys are all 9.5-point favorites over their respective opponents and are jostling for playoff positioning.
The Rams, favored by 2.5 points over the Vikings, are looking for a third straight victory to keep pace in the NFC West — something all of our staff sees happening. Another NFC West team, the Seahawks, are a near-touchdown favorite in their matchup against a reeling Bears squad that has lost three games in a row.
Kansas City is currently a 7.5-point favorite over the Steelers, a line that could certainly move with the statuses of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill up in the air. The Chiefs have won seven games in a row to seize control of the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Poll
Who will win: 49ers or Titans?
-
100%
49ers
-
0%
Titans
Poll
Who will win: Browns or Packers?
-
0%
Browns
-
100%
Packers
Poll
Who will win: Colts or Cardinals?
-
69%
Colts
-
30%
Cardinals
Poll
Who will win: Giants or Eagles?
-
0%
Giants
-
100%
Eagles
Poll
Who will win: Rams or Vikings?
-
60%
Rams
-
40%
Vikings
Poll
Who will win: Bills or Patriots?
-
41%
Bills
-
58%
Patriots
Poll
Who will win: Buccaneers or Panthers?
-
70%
Buccaneers
-
30%
Panthers
Poll
Who will win: Jaguars or Jets?
-
20%
Jaguars
-
80%
Jets
Poll
Who will win: Lions or Falcons?
-
50%
Lions
-
50%
Falcons
Poll
Who will win: Chargers or Texans?
-
81%
Chargers
-
18%
Texans
Poll
Who will win: Ravens or Bengals?
-
56%
Ravens
-
43%
Bengals
Poll
Who will win: Bears or Seahawks?
-
11%
Bears
-
88%
Seahawks
Poll
Who will win: Steelers or Chiefs?
-
0%
Steelers
-
100%
Chiefs
Poll
Who will win: Broncos or Raiders?
-
11%
Broncos
-
88%
Raiders
Poll
Who will win: Washington or Cowboys?
-
11%
Washington
-
88%
Cowboys
Poll
Who will win: Dolphins or Saints?
-
66%
Dolphins
-
33%
Saints
