Ravens Week 15 Snap Count Analysis

The injury decimated Ravens battled valiantly in Week 15 but were defeated by the NFC leading Packers. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley produced 288 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns but a failed two-point conversion attempt resulted in a 31-30 loss.

The offensive line held up reasonably well against Green Bay. Making his first professional start, Ben Cleveland joined Alejandro Villanueva, Bradley Bozeman and Kevin Zeitler on all 70 offensive snaps. Right tackle Tyre Phillips was knocked out with a second quarter knee injury and replaced by David Sharpe for the final 47 snaps of the contest. Overall, the blockers conceded just one sack and contributed to Baltimore’s 5.5 yard per carry average.

Mark Andrews turned in a sterling performance with 10 first down conversions, 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 13 targets and 56 snaps (80%). Blocking tight ends Eric Tomlinson and Nick Boyle had a near even split with 22 (31%) and 20 (29%) snaps respectively, while fullback Patrick Ricard remained sidelined. And Josh Oliver earned five reps behind Andrews.

After Sammy Watkins was placed on the Covid-19 reserve list, extra snaps were allocated to the Ravens young receivers. Rashod Bateman led the position group with 65 snaps (93%) but saw just two targets thrown his way. Marquise Brown turned 14 targets into ten receptions for only 43 yards on 62 snaps (89%). Devin Duvernay caught all three of his targets during a 22 snap (31%) opportunity. James Proche and Tylan Wallace each secured a reception with an increased workload of 16 and 14 plays, respectively.

Snaps between the tandem of Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray were distributed more evenly than in recent weeks. Freeman still led the backfield with 39 snaps (56%), managing 22 yards on six carries. Murray had seven rushing attempts, posting 48 yards, including two 12-plus yard gains on 29 plays (41%).

Adding illness to injury, the Ravens secondary played without veterans Chuck Clark and Jimmy Smith in addition to their three other injured starters against MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers. The inexperienced safety tandem of Brandon Stephens and Geno Stone lined-up for all 62 defensive snaps. Cornerback Anthony Averett joined them for a full complement of snaps and helped limit Davante Adams well below his usual production.

Special teamer Kevon Seymour played 54 snaps (87%) and former Brown Robert Jackson was thrust into a 38 snap (61%) role after Tavon Young was concussed in the second quarter. Special teamer Anthony Levine rejoined the defense for 19 plays and former Raven Tony Jefferson rejoined the team for nine snaps.

The inside linebackers fared better against the run than the pass. Patrick Queen racked up 11 solo tackles during 53 snaps (85%) and Josh Bynes recorded a sack on 36 snaps (58%). Chris Board was called upon for 20 snaps. Kristian Welsh saw six defensive snaps compared to Malik Harrison’s zero.

At outside linebacker, Tyus Bowser shouldered 52 snaps (84%) and split a sack with Justin Houston. Houston also made a tackle for loss during his 38 snaps (61%). Odafe Oweh turned in a quiet 36 play (58%) outing and Jaylon Ferguson contributed seven snaps to the effort.

Despite the absence of their leader Calais Campbell, the defensive line helped hold Green Bay under four yards per carry. Nose tackle Brandon Williams was utilized on 35 plays (56%), Justin Ellis for 21 plays (34%) and Broderick Washington for 20 plays (32%). Ascending defensive tackle Justin Madubuike made an impact with a sack and tackle for loss on 32 snaps (52%).

Baltimore has dropped three straight games and fallen into second place in the AFC North standings. In Week 16, they will have an opportunity to avenge their midseason 41-17 loss to Cincinnati.