Ravens vs. Packers: Play of the game

The Ravens dropped their third straight game yesterday, falling to the Packers by a score of 31-30. It was another last-minute heartbreaker where the Ravens ended up on the wrong side of a two-point conversion try for the win.

Despite the loss, the 30-point outing was the Ravens’ highest-scoring performance since their win over the Vikings back in early November. Fueled by strong efforts from Tyler Huntley and Mark Andrews, they hung around with one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Debrief with some of the top moments from the game and vote for your favorite play below.

Mark Andrews 44-yard catch: On the third play from scrimmage, Tyler Huntley and Mark Andrews hooked up for what would be the first of several big plays in this game. None were bigger from a yardage standpoint, though, than this one. Andrews initial effort was enough to convert the first down on 3rd-&-5 but reeled off a huge gain after the catch. This put the Ravens in Green Bay territory and scoring position almost instantly.

Mark Andrews eight-yard touchdown catch: Just a few plays after the 44-yard catch, Andrews capped off the Ravens’ opening drive with an impressive eight-yard score. Huntley rolled out to his right and lofted a pass in Andrews’ direction, who leaped and outstretched to haul in the ball.

Mark Andrews nine-yard touchdown catch: What’s better than one Mark Andrews touchdown? How about two Mark Andrews touchdowns?

Tyler Huntley three-yard touchdown run: Following an 11-yard connection to Andrews on third down, Huntley broke loose for a three-yard scamper and score. The play developed and Huntley didn’t pull the trigger on a pass, instead taking off with his legs and beating a Packers’ defender to the left edge. This capped off a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that made it a one possession game late in the fourth quarter.

The #Ravens don’t put the ball back in Tyler Huntley’s hands without this tremendous sequence of individual effort, grit and relentlessness from Justin Madubuike. pic.twitter.com/JNW1MXpWUW — Bobby Trosset (@bobbywbal) December 20, 2021

Justin Madubuike sack: The Ravens didn’t get after Aaron Rodgers a ton in this game, but Justin Madubuike decided to change that at an opportune time. After Huntley’s touchdown run to cut the deficit to 31-24, Madubuike sacked Rodgers on third down and the Ravens’ defense quickly flipped possession back in their favor. Madubuike’s bull rush and outstretched arm to bring down Rodgers was a key turning point.

Tyler Huntley eight-yard touchdown run: After getting the ball back thanks to Madubuike, Huntley moved the Ravens down the field quickly. He capped off a 49-yard drive with this eight-yard scamper from seven yards out for his second rushing touchdown of the fourth quarter.