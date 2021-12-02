Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 13

As Thanksgiving weekend concludes, December football commences. Week 12 had just about everything — blowouts, high-scoring games, low-scoring stinkers, and a few upset victories. Four teams are on a bye in Week 13 but a promising primetime slate and some key games with playoff implications offer reason for excitement.
Let’s get into it . . .
Updated standings:
- Jonas 117-62-1
- BB readers, Dustin 113-66-1
- Kyle 112-67-1
- Spencer 110-69-1
- Frank 105-74-1
- Josh 104-75-1
- Vasilis 103-76-1
Consensus picks —
- Cowboys > Saints (DAL -5.5)
- Cardinals > Bears (AZ -7.5)
- Colts > Texans (IND -9.5)
- Vikings > Lions (MIN -6.5)
- Dolphins > Giants (MIA -3.5)
- Eagles > Jets (PHI -6.5)
- Buccaneers > Falcons (TB -10.5)
- Rams > Jaguars (LAR -12.5)
- Chiefs > Broncos (KC -9.5)
Lone wolf picks —
- Dustin is the only writer taking the Steelers over the Ravens (PIT +4.5), as well as the Chargers over the Bengals (LAC +3.5)
- Vasilis is rolling with the Seahawks to beat the 49ers at home (SEA +3.5) and Washington over the Raiders in Las Vegas (WFT +2.5)
Poll
Who will win: Cowboys or Saints?
This poll is closed
78%
Cowboys
21%
Saints
Poll
Who will win: Buccaneers or Falcons?
96%
Buccaneers
3%
Falcons
Poll
Who will win: Cardinals or Bears?
89%
Cardinals
10%
Bears
Poll
Who will win: Chargers or Bengals?
47%
Chargers
52%
Bengals
Poll
Who will win: Vikings or Lions?
74%
Vikings
25%
Lions
Poll
Who will win: Colts or Texans?
92%
Colts
7%
Texans
Poll
Who will win: Giants or Dolphins?
20%
Giants
79%
Dolphins
Poll
Who will win: Eagles or Jets?
84%
Eagles
15%
Jets
Poll
Who will win: Washington or Raiders?
46%
Washington
53%
Raiders
Poll
Who will win: Jaguars or Rams?
5%
Jaguars
94%
Rams
Poll
Who will win: Ravens or Steelers?
95%
Ravens
4%
Steelers
Poll
Who will win: 49ers or Seahawks?
85%
49ers
14%
Seahawks
Poll
Who will win: Broncos or Chiefs?
20%
Broncos
79%
Chiefs
Poll
Who will win: Patriots or Bills?
51%
Patriots
48%
Bills
