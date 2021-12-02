Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 13

As Thanksgiving weekend concludes, December football commences. Week 12 had just about everything — blowouts, high-scoring games, low-scoring stinkers, and a few upset victories. Four teams are on a bye in Week 13 but a promising primetime slate and some key games with playoff implications offer reason for excitement.

Let’s get into it . . .

Updated standings:

Jonas 117-62-1 BB readers, Dustin 113-66-1 Kyle 112-67-1 Spencer 110-69-1 Frank 105-74-1 Josh 104-75-1 Vasilis 103-76-1

Consensus picks —

Cowboys > Saints (DAL -5.5)

Cardinals > Bears (AZ -7.5)

Colts > Texans (IND -9.5)

Vikings > Lions (MIN -6.5)

Dolphins > Giants (MIA -3.5)

Eagles > Jets (PHI -6.5)

Buccaneers > Falcons (TB -10.5)

Rams > Jaguars (LAR -12.5)

Chiefs > Broncos (KC -9.5)

Lone wolf picks —

Dustin is the only writer taking the Steelers over the Ravens (PIT +4.5), as well as the Chargers over the Bengals (LAC +3.5)

Vasilis is rolling with the Seahawks to beat the 49ers at home (SEA +3.5) and Washington over the Raiders in Las Vegas (WFT +2.5)

