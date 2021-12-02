 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 13

Join the BB staff in picking winners for every game this week!

By Frank Platko
Dallas Cowboys v&nbsp;New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

As Thanksgiving weekend concludes, December football commences. Week 12 had just about everything — blowouts, high-scoring games, low-scoring stinkers, and a few upset victories. Four teams are on a bye in Week 13 but a promising primetime slate and some key games with playoff implications offer reason for excitement.

Let’s get into it . . .

Updated standings:

  1. Jonas 117-62-1
  2. BB readers, Dustin 113-66-1
  3. Kyle 112-67-1
  4. Spencer 110-69-1
  5. Frank 105-74-1
  6. Josh 104-75-1
  7. Vasilis 103-76-1

Consensus picks —

  • Cowboys > Saints (DAL -5.5)
  • Cardinals > Bears (AZ -7.5)
  • Colts > Texans (IND -9.5)
  • Vikings > Lions (MIN -6.5)
  • Dolphins > Giants (MIA -3.5)
  • Eagles > Jets (PHI -6.5)
  • Buccaneers > Falcons (TB -10.5)
  • Rams > Jaguars (LAR -12.5)
  • Chiefs > Broncos (KC -9.5)

Lone wolf picks —

  • Dustin is the only writer taking the Steelers over the Ravens (PIT +4.5), as well as the Chargers over the Bengals (LAC +3.5)
  • Vasilis is rolling with the Seahawks to beat the 49ers at home (SEA +3.5) and Washington over the Raiders in Las Vegas (WFT +2.5)

