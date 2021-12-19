Ravens vs. Packers final: MVP, 8 Winners & 2 Losers

Come join the Baltimore Beatdown Postgame Report LIVE now!

The Baltimore Ravens (8-6), with 29 players absent from the roster due to injury and COVID, took the Green Bay Packers (11-3) to the brink and were a conversion away from possibly winning. In the end, the Packers take the win 31-30.

MVP: QB Tyler Huntley

For the first time in my career, I’m giving somebody the MVP in a loss. That performance by Huntley was among the best games I’ve ever witnessed by a player in such a situation. He went toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers and dominated. He threw two touchdown passes to Mark Andrews and then took two to the house himself. In the end, Huntley finished with 28 completions on 40 attempts for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He was only sacked once for four yards, and totaled 73 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Tyler Huntley’s first TD pass to Mark Andrews pic.twitter.com/dQZn9KFv9L — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) December 20, 2021

Huntley cut out the middle man and ran it himself for his third TD of the game. pic.twitter.com/qog4fpdse6 — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) December 20, 2021

Winners

Mark Andrews — One hell of a performance from the Ravens’ leading receiver. He was a force of nature. Dominant playmaking from his first reception of the game that went for 44 yards. In the end, Andrews scored twice and racked up 136 yards on 10 receptions.

Marquise “Hollywood Brown — The wideout didn’t have his usual explosive game, but instead, he turned into a bit of a possession receiver. He caught 10 balls for 43 yards, and really showed the league he’s not only a speedy guy. He was a sure-handed chain-mover catch after catch.

Justin Madubuike — The Ravens defense needed to answer and give the offense a chance. On third down, Madubuike blew through the Packers offensive line and sacked Rodgers to get their offense off the field.

Secondary — Honestly, this was the best-case scenario. Rodgers threw for fewer than 300 yards and four touchdowns. Davante Adams finished with six receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. His second-lowest receiving yardage total this season. Truly, this was not what was expected as the outcome.

John Harbaugh — He should’ve gone for two on the first touchdown, to be honest. However, I 100-percent support the decision to go for the win. I will go down fighting this argument every time, win or lose. The Ravens, with a patchwork defense that had allowed 31 points already against an on-fire Aaron Rodgers, decided to put the game in the hands of their backup quarterback who had scored four touchdowns. However, the play call was bad and I won’t debate that.

Greg Roman — Ravens offense beat the blitz every damn time this game. They went blow-for-blow with the NFC North champs. However, he will be remembered for the mediocre two-point conversion playcall over everything else.

Tylan Wallace — Caught his first NFL pass today, which was a diving five-yard snag.

Offensive line — A decent game by the big men. Blocking wasn’t perfect and maybe it’s because the expectations have been subverted, but Huntley was sacked only once. The Packers sent the house and the quick decision making by Huntley and the play calling to allow him to get the ball out quickly made the day easier. I liked what I saw.

Losers*

*= This title does not mean these players are losers. They played a poor game. It happens to the best players.

Ref Show — Oh, look at that! Another appearance from the refs helping out the down-bad Packers. Get real. Also, that’s not me saying it alone, either. Here’s a list of tweets from others that believe it was garbage.

Two-point play — Boxing up Huntley’s brilliance to evade defenders in the pocket on the fourth down call feels wrong. Only having one main target on the play call doesn’t seem right, either. I didn’t like the play call. It hurts more knowing Hollywood was open, too.