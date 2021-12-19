Ravens vs. Packers: Inactives and Game Thread

After not practicing all week, the Ravens confirmed Lamar Jackson will not play today, listing him in their inactives.

Along with Jackson, more big-name players for the Ravens will not be playing today, including fullback Patrick Ricard, right tackle Patrick Mekari and defensive tackle Calais Campbell. This could leave backup quarterback Tyler Huntley significantly hampered, missing those two starters and also wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who was placed on the COVID/Reserve list earlier this week.

Inactives for the Green Bay Packers:

The tackle position, and the Packers’ offensive line as a whole, could be the weak point for their team today. Look for the Ravens’ pass rush to get involved, as that’s one of the few ways this defense can help out the duct-taped-together secondary.

Social Media

As always, I do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us :)

Go Ravens!